Guido Takes 0.05 Off South American Record With 49.40 Relay Leadoff

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Guilherme Guido downed his own Brazillian and South American records in the 100 backstroke on the lead-off of the 4×100 medley relay on Day 1 of ISL 2020 semi-final #1. Guido broke his previous record of 49.45 by splitting a 49.40.

Guido swam the previous record back in 2018 at the Short Course World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Comparative Splits, South American Records

Guido in Hangzhou, China 2018 Guido at ISL 2020 Semi-Final #1 23.34 24.00 26.11 (49.45) 25.40 (49.40)

Despite being out 0.66 seconds slower than what he was in 2018, Guido was able to power through the final 50 and split a 25.40 to close out the race compared to 26.11. That allowed him to get under the record by just 0.05 seconds.

His 49.40 was the fastest opening split, contributing to London Roar’s victory in the race. Following Guido, Adam Peaty swam a blistering 54.84 breast split, Marius Kusch swam fly in a 49.30, and Duncan Scott brought it home with a 45.96 for a total time of 3:19.50.

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay, ISL 2020 Semi-final #1

The relay for Guido was his second win of the session, having just won the 50 backstroke individually. In that event, he was a 22.89 for a first-place finish. He jackpotted both of New York’s swimmers to earn a 12 point jackpot;

Considering the 1-2 finish by London and 4-6 finish by Energy Standard, London outscored Energy 19 to 8 in the event. This win by London suggests that backstroke may be a solid choice for the skins race which they get to choose given their win in the men’s 4×100 medley.