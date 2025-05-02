Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh on Going 52: “That’s been a goal of mine since I was 16”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In her first LCM final since the Paris Olympics, Gretchen Walsh not only won the women’s 100 free in an absolutely stacked field, but she did so in a personal best. Walsh hit the wall in 52.91, not only the fastest she’s ever been but also the world record holder’s first time under the 53-second barrier. Watch her reaction to hitting this landmark barrier below:

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!