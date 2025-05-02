Gretchen Walsh on Going 52: “That’s been a goal of mine since I was 16”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
In her first LCM final since the Paris Olympics, Gretchen Walsh not only won the women’s 100 free in an absolutely stacked field, but she did so in a personal best. Walsh hit the wall in 52.91, not only the fastest she’s ever been but also the world record holder’s first time under the 53-second barrier. Watch her reaction to hitting this landmark barrier below: