Gretchen Walsh on Going 52: “That’s been a goal of mine since I was 16”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In her first LCM final since the Paris Olympics, Gretchen Walsh not only won the women’s 100 free in an absolutely stacked field, but she did so in a personal best. Walsh hit the wall in 52.91, not only the fastest she’s ever been but also the world record holder’s first time under the 53-second barrier. Watch her reaction to hitting this landmark barrier below: