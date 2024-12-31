Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Looks Back on Historic Year in Swimming: “2024 was definitely not easy”

Gretchen Walsh broke barriers in 3 different-sized pools throughout 2024, as well as the minds of millions of swim fans worldwide. She completely changed what we thought was possible in short-course swimming (yards and meters) and had a huge breakout season in long course, breaking her first LCM world record in the 100 fly, a record previously held by Sarah Sjostrom. This garnered Walsh the title of SwimSwam’s American Female Swimmer of the Year.

While recently filming at the University of Virginia, I spoke with Gretchen about the meteoric year she’s had in the pool. We sit on deck for 10+ minutes while she digests what she’s accomplished. You can tell Walsh has evolved as an athlete and human as she reflects with gratitude but also looks forward with ambition.

