Gretchen on Walsh Sister Relays: “I’m ready to do a few more, hopefully win those too”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)
  • Meet Record: 1:24.55 – California/ M Murphy, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • American Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)
  • US Open Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Cal – 1:25.78

Podium:

  1. Virginia – 1:24.96
  2. Alabama – 1:25.47
  3. NCSU – 1:26.37
  4. Ohio St – 1:26.74
  5. Louisville – 1:26.83
  6. Stanford – 1:26.90
  7. Michigan – 1:27.04
  8. Missouri – 1:27.06

Kate Douglass (21.06), Alex Walsh (21.46), Lexi Cuomo (21.86), and Gretchen Walsh (20.58) combined for 1:24.96 to win the 200 free relay. The Cavs were pushed by Alabama, who led at the 150 exchange, after legs from Kalia Antoniou (21.64), Morgan Scott (21.28), and Kailyn Winter (21.42). Gretchen Walsh trailed by .04 as she dove in for, but her anchor was .53 fast than Cora Dupre’s (21.13). The Crimson Tide quartet finished second with 1:25.47.

Melanie
30 minutes ago

Wow college training really helped with her success. Honestly, I doubted her in the beginning of the season but now I think she is one of the best !

