Giuliani In Action At 2024 Queensland LC Preparation Meet

2024 QUEENSLAND LC PREPARATION MEET #2

Friday, November 15th – Sunday, November 17th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Results

Several elite stars mingled with age groupers at the 2024 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet #2 at Brisbane Aquatic Centre. The 3-day competition marked a tune-up opportunity ahead of next month’s Queensland Championships as well as the Short Course World Championships.

Freestyle ace Maximillian Giuliani was among the participants with the 21-year-old Miami swimmer topping both the 400m free and 100m free podiums.

In the former, Giuliani clocked an in-season time of 3;57.04 while in the latter he notched 49.84. Mark Nikolaev of Somerset represented the only other sub-50-second freestyler in the 100m, securing silver in 49.99.

Germany’s Lukas Matzerath was also in action, with the breaststroker taking on both the 50m and 100m distances.

Matzerath hit times of 28.48 and 1:01.59, respectively, competing here instead of the German Short Course Championships simultaneously happening in Wuppertal.

Japan’s Ai Soma also dove in on multiple occasions in Queensland, hitting 25.84 for 50m free gold and 26.60 for 50m fly gold.

Finally, 17-year-old rising star Joshua Conias won his age category’s 50m free by over half a second, clearing the field in a time of 23.46 in the race.