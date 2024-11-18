Noe Ponti Puts up 48.59 100 Fly At Swiss SC Championships

2024 SWISS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 15th – Sunday, November 17th

Sursee, Switzerland

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Swiss Short Course Championships took place from Sursee this weekend with athletes not only vying for national titles but also for a right to represent the nation at next month’s Short Course World Championships.

Key Highlights

23-year-old Noe Ponti was in the pool, racing in the men’s 100 butterfly event. Ponti stopped the clock at 48.59 to beat the field by over 4 seconds en route to gold.

Splitting 22.85/25.74, Ponti got to the wall easily ahead of Ilan Gagnebin who settled for silver in 52.69 while Louis Flury rounded out the podium in 54.22.

As for Ponti, his time fell just .19 outside of the newly-minted Swiss record and European Record of 48.40 he established during stop #1 of the 2024 World Cup circuit in Shanghai, China.

The 48.59 time here represents the 13th-fastest performance in history

Louis Droupy punched a result of 58.27 to reap gold in the men’s 100m breast, establishing a new national standard in the process.

Droupy split 27.26/31.01 to overwrite the longstanding Swiss record of 58.61 Yanick Kaser put on the books during the heats of the 2018 World Championships.

24-year-old Olympic bronze medalist Roman Mityukov made some noise in the men’s 200m back, posting a gold medal-worthy 1:52.53. That result came just over a second of his national record, a mark of 1:51.46 notched at last year’s edition of this competition.

On the women’s side, Lena Kreundl soared to victory in the 200m free. She touched in 1:58.95 to get the job done with Manon Richard and Julia Balthasar joining her in sub-2:00 territory.

Richard secured silver in 1:59.65 while Balthasar bagged bronze in 1:59.82.

Havana Cueto Cabrera topped the women’s 100m breast event in 1:07.35, bettering her previous lifetime best of 1:07.77 clocked last year. She now checks in as the 3rd-quickest Swiss performer in history.