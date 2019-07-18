Germany Returns To 5K Open Water Relay Gold; Their 3rd In 5 Editions

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Germany won its third open water team gold in the past four World Championships, edging out Italy and the United States by just tenths of a second.

The team 5K features four swimmers, two men and two women. Each swim 1.25 km for a combined 5K, and like the mixed relays in the pool, the strategic component is which order to swim their two men and two women.

The Germans won this event in 2013 and 2015, but fell off badly to 8th place last time around in 2017. And things didn’t get off to a great start in 2019, either: Germany took a yellow card on their very first leg, swum by Lea Boy. A second yellow card would disqualify the German team, so the rest of the group had to be extra cautious.

Germany went with their two women, Boy and Sarah Kohler, first, followed by Soeren Meissner and Rob Muffels. They didn’t use individual 10K champ Florian Wellbrock on the relay, but Muffels was the individual bronze medalist in the featured 10K.

Germany finished in 53:58.70 – just two tenths ahead of Italy (53:58.90) and three tenths ahead of the United States (53:59.00). Behind that trio, it was about a 25 second drop back to fourth-place Brazil.

Italy used individual 10K bronze medalist Rachele Bruni on the leadoff leg, and with Giulia Gabbrielleschi second, the Italians swam the same front-half that won them bronze in 2017. Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri capped off the silver medal.

The U.S. won silver in 2017, but fell to bronze this year. Haley Anderson, Jordan Wilimovsky and Ashley Twichell returned from last year’s relay, but Michael Brinegar was the new anchor. The U.S. mixed up their order compared to the other two medalists, putting their men 2nd and 4th, rather than 3rd and 4th.

