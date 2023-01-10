Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü, Louisville’s Gabi albiero Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü earned ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Gabi Albiero collected her second ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. Florida State swept the diving awards as Tazman Abramowicz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week and Samantha Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Batur Ünlü, Georgia Tech, Jr., Denizli, Turkey
Ünlü won four of his six individual events over the weekend after competing in two meets. Against No. 8 Texas A&M and SCAD, the junior placed first in the 200 free (1:37.30), 100 free (44.82) and 500 free (4:24.45). He was also a part of the second-place 200 free relay squad who finished in 1:21.65. In the No. 21 Yellow Jackets’ faceoff against No. 9 Auburn, he won the 200 free in 1:37.18, besting his time set earlier in the week. The Denizli, Turkey, native also earned two second place finishes in the 100 free (44.83) and the 400 free relay (2:58.73).
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Gabi Albiero, Louisville, Jr., Louisville, Kentucky
Albiero tallied four first place finishes and four NCAA qualifying times in No. 8 Louisville’s meet vs. Missouri. Part of a 200 medley relay team that is tied for eighth-fastest in the country, the Cards posted a first-place finish in 1:35.94 earned an ‘A’ zone time. She also earned three ‘B’ zone times in her three individual events, the 200 fly (1:55.04), 100 free (47.96) and 100 fly (51.48). Her 200 fly and 100 fly times are both the 15th fastest in the nation.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Tazman Abramowicz, Florida State, Sr., Calgary, Alberta
Abramowicz earned two NCAA zone qualifying scores with his 3-meter dive score of 367.43 in No. 16 Florida State’s meet against LSU. He edged out LSU’s top diver by just over four points. The Calgary, Canada, native accompanied that with a 307.05 score in the 1-meter.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Samantha Vear, Florida State, Jr., Conroe, Texas
Vear tallied her highest score since her freshman season in the 1-meter dive against No. 25 LSU, scoring 304.72 points and winning the event by over 16 points. She finished just off the podium in the 3-meter drive, scoring just shy of 300 at 299.35. Both scores earned NCAA zone marks.
