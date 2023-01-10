Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü, Louisville’s Gabi albiero Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü earned ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Gabi Albiero collected her second ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. Florida State swept the diving awards as Tazman Abramowicz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week and Samantha Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Batur Ünlü, Georgia Tech, Jr., Denizli, Turkey

Ünlü won four of his six individual events over the weekend after competing in two meets. Against No. 8 Texas A&M and SCAD, the junior placed first in the 200 free (1:37.30), 100 free (44.82) and 500 free (4:24.45). He was also a part of the second-place 200 free relay squad who finished in 1:21.65. In the No. 21 Yellow Jackets’ faceoff against No. 9 Auburn, he won the 200 free in 1:37.18, besting his time set earlier in the week. The Denizli, Turkey, native also earned two second place finishes in the 100 free (44.83) and the 400 free relay (2:58.73).

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gabi Albiero, Louisville, Jr., Louisville, Kentucky

Albiero tallied four first place finishes and four NCAA qualifying times in No. 8 Louisville’s meet vs. Missouri. Part of a 200 medley relay team that is tied for eighth-fastest in the country, the Cards posted a first-place finish in 1:35.94 earned an ‘A’ zone time. She also earned three ‘B’ zone times in her three individual events, the 200 fly (1:55.04), 100 free (47.96) and 100 fly (51.48). Her 200 fly and 100 fly times are both the 15th fastest in the nation.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Tazman Abramowicz, Florida State, Sr., Calgary, Alberta

Abramowicz earned two NCAA zone qualifying scores with his 3-meter dive score of 367.43 in No. 16 Florida State’s meet against LSU. He edged out LSU’s top diver by just over four points. The Calgary, Canada, native accompanied that with a 307.05 score in the 1-meter.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Samantha Vear, Florida State, Jr., Conroe, Texas

Vear tallied her highest score since her freshman season in the 1-meter dive against No. 25 LSU, scoring 304.72 points and winning the event by over 16 points. She finished just off the podium in the 3-meter drive, scoring just shy of 300 at 299.35. Both scores earned NCAA zone marks.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State

Nov. 1 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Nov. 8 – Matt King, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 15 – Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 – Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 – Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt

Jan. 10 – Batar Ünlü, Jr., Georgia Tech

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 25 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 1 – Darwin Nolasco, Jr.,Florida State

Nov. 8 – Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech

Nov. 15 – Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

Nov. 22 – Max Flory, Jr., Miami

Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramowicz, Gr., FSU

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 18 – Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 1 – Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 15 – Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 – Sophie Yendell, Pitt

Jan. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Mia Vallee Jr., Miami?

Oct. 18 – Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 1 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 15 – Jess Vega, So., Pitt

Nov. 22 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North CarolinaJan. 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., FSU