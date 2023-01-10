Regan Rathwell Redshirting Freshman Season After Undergoing Surgery for Torn Labrum

Reported by Braden Keith.
Tennessee freshman swimmer Regan Rathwell is taking a redshirt after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, she told SwimSwam on Tuesday.
Rathwell last raced for Tennessee on October 14 and 15 in the team’s dual meet against NC State. A native of Canada, Rathwell was a highly-touted recruit out of high school and was the best of a small freshman class for the defending SEC Champion Volunteer women.
Rathwell told SwimSwam that she had labrum reconstruction surgery on October 31. She is back in training, having added in 1-arm swimming 2 weeks ago. She’s hoping to add in normal swimming at the 5-6 month mark of her recovery (March-April).
“My biggest goal right now is regaining full mobility. Apparently, I’m at 80% and it’s really just getting back into building up strength now.”