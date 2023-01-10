Regan Rathwell Redshirting Freshman Season After Undergoing Surgery for Torn Labrum

Reported by Braden Keith.

Tennessee freshman swimmer Regan Rathwell is taking a redshirt after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, she told SwimSwam on Tuesday.

Rathwell last raced for Tennessee on October 14 and 15 in the team’s dual meet against NC State. A native of Canada, Rathwell was a highly-touted recruit out of high school and was the best of a small freshman class for the defending SEC Champion Volunteer women.

Rathwell told SwimSwam that she had labrum reconstruction surgery on October 31. She is back in training, having added in 1-arm swimming 2 weeks ago. She’s hoping to add in normal swimming at the 5-6 month mark of her recovery (March-April).

“My biggest goal right now is regaining full mobility. Apparently, I’m at 80% and it’s really just getting back into building up strength now.”

Rathwell was one of a number of high-profile Tennessee swimmers missing from the team’s mid-season invite. Those absences included 2022 NCAA scorers Kristen Stege and Julia Mrozinski, national qualifiers Jasmine Rumley and Summer Smith, along with freshman Regan Rathwell and senior Claire Nguyen.

Stege, Mrozinski, Rumley, and Nguyen were all in training this week; Rumley, Stege, and Nguyen all raced against Missouri last week. SwimSwam has still not received information about the status of SEC Champion Ellen Walshe, who spent the fall semester at home in Ireland.