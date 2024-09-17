George Washington Swim & Dive Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – First-year Head Coach Chico Rego and the George Washington University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have announced their schedules for the 2024-25 season. The Revolutionaries open the campaign on Sept. 28 at Virginia Tech, and end the regular season at the Atlantic 10 Championships on Feb 19-22. GW will look to win both the men’s and women’s titles at the A-10 Championships for the fourth consecutive year and send student-athletes to the NCAA Championships for the third year running.

“We are excited for the schedule ahead,” said head coach Chico Rego. “We were able to get a good amount of competitive teams to make sure we are staying on our toes. The competition will be perfect to ensure we are best prepared for A-10s, the CSCAA Invite and the NCAA Championship.”

After their season-opening dual-meet vs. the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., the Revolutionaries will head to Hampton, Va. on Oct. 5 to test themselves in a quad-meet vs. UNCW, Delaware and William & Mary. The meet will take place at the Hampton Aquaplex – the site where GW will compete for the 2025 A-10 Championships and where it won its 2024 A-10 Championships.

The fall slate continues on Nov. 2, when the Revolutionaries head to Navy for a dual-meet against the Midshipmen. Then on Dec. 6-8, GW will compete at the Princeton Big Al Invitational, swimming and diving in a larger field at an invitational-style meet. The fall slate then wraps up with a diving-only competition, Dec. 19-22 at the Auburn Diving Invitational.

GW has a busy winter leading up to the conference meet. January starts with a meet vs. both Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Jan. 11 in Pittsburgh. GW’s women beat Pittsburgh in a head-to-head meet last season, clinching the program’s first-ever “power conference” victory.

January rolls on with a dual-meet at Georgetown on Jan. 18, and continues on Jan. 25-26 for the Senior Day meet vs. UMBC, which will have a split location. The meet begins on Jan. 25 at UMBC and will finish on Jan. 26 with a Senior Day celebration at the Smith Center. The final meet of the regular season is the Cavalier Invite on Feb. 7-8, in Charlottesville, Va.

The A-10 Championships run from Feb. 19-22, at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va. GW will look to continue its reign over the conference in Head Coach Chico Rego‘s first trip to the conference meet.

Following the conclusion of the A-10 Championships, GW will send select student-athletes to “last chance” meets and diving zones, hoping to help qualify swimmers and divers for the CSCAA Championships and NCAA Championships. The CSCAA Championships take place March 13-15 in Ocala, Fla., whereas both the women’s (March 19-22) and men’s (March 26-29) NCAA Championships take place in Federal Way, Wash.

For the complete and up-to-date schedule, visit the schedule page.