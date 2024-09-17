British Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

Virginia Beach, VA (September 17) – British Swim School, was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 75 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

British Swim School, founded in 1981, is renowned for its innovative approach to teaching water survival skills and swimming. With over 40 years of experience, the school has successfully expanded to more than 450 locations across the U.S. and Canada. British Swim School’s unique teaching methods prioritize safety and have saved countless lives through their emphasis on survival skills. Through strategic national advertising campaigns and a commitment to community engagement, British Swim School continues to lead the industry, ensuring that children and adults alike gain the confidence and skills needed to stay safe in the water.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

“Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Most franchise businesses — like any new business — require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey.”

British Swim School’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“Being recognized as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review is a tremendous honor, ” said President of British Swim School, Ashley Gundlach. “It validates our mission of providing life-saving swim instruction while offering a strong business opportunity for our franchisees. We’re proud of our team’s hard work and dedication that made this achievement possible.”

