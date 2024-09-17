Purdue Men Add Early November Dual With Louisville To 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Purdue Sports

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Men’s Swimming & Diving has added another dual meet to its schedule, making plans to cross the Ohio River as part of a Friday, Nov. 8 road trip to the University of Louisville.

The Boilermakers will visit the Ralph Wright Natatorium for their second dual meet of the season. The men’s dual is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET. The Purdue women compete at Rutgers that same day.

Purdue head coach Alex Jerden worked to add an additional opponent for his team after learning that the Jan. 10 triple dual at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center was impacted by Notre Dame suspending its men’s swimming program for the 2024-25 season. Purdue’s first home meet of the spring semester is still a go and continues to feature co-ed representation from Kentucky as well as the Boilermakers. The Notre Dame women and ND’s men’s divers are also slated to compete that day.

The Friday, Jan. 10 meet has been moved up to an 11 a.m. ET start after originally being announced for noon.

Louisville has been a regular attendee at November’s three-day Purdue Invitational over the last 15 years, with the U of L men winning the midseason showcase in 2009, 2012 and 2019. And the city of Louisville has been a fairly regular destination for the Boilermakers in June for the annual Ohio Valley Championships, held outdoors at the Lakeside Swim Club. But Purdue has not made any trips to the Ralph Wright Natatorium. However, Louisville did host the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships this past March, so the Boilermaker Divers do have experience at the facility.

Purdue Swimming & Diving opens its season Friday, Oct. 4 with co-ed representation at the University of Michigan’s Be Better Invitational in Holland, Mich. The home opener is the following Saturday (Oct. 12) as teams from around the state visit the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic for the annual Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate. The Boilermakers are hosting the Purdue Invitational for the fourth straight season – the weekend of Nov. 21-23 this year.