George Mason Men Top Field At Potomac Relays, Women Match American For First

2024 Potomac Relays
- Friday, September 27, 2024
- Washington, D.C.
- SCY (25 yards)
Courtesy: George Mason Athletics
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the 2024-25 season on Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational, hosted by American University.
Facing teams from American, Georgetown, Howard, Mary Washington and Mount St. Mary’s, both the George Mason women’s and men’s team placed second. The Patriots’ men’s team took first and the women’s team tied for first. The men’s and women’s teams had the top combined team score in the event with 646 points..
The Mason women’s team won three events and finished with 314 points. American finished first with 314 points, followed by Georgetown (310), Howard (276), Mount St. Mary’s (256) and Mary Washington (240).
On the men’s side, the Patriots took the top spot in five events and finished with 332 points. Georgetown finished first with 308 points, followed by Howard (301), American (278), Mount St. Mary’s (248) and Mary Washington (242).
On the women’s side, the team of senior Anka Whelan, sophomore Casey Tingen and freshman Greta Mott placed first in the 3×100 backstroke relay (2:53.03).
In the 3×100 breaststroke relay, senior Emma DeJong along with sophomores Delainey Brandt and Alayna Brooker took the top spot (3:24.38).
Senior Ali Tyler, junior Angelina Zeidan, DeJong and Whelan finished first in the 400-yard/100 IM (4:03.52).
On the men’s side, the combination junior Max Fermayer along with sophomores Alex Crown and Cody Scifres and freshman Anthony Garono placed first in the 800-yard freestyle relay (6:59.06).
In the 500-yard freestyle relay, the group of graduate student Kyle Johnson, sophomores Ian Rodgers and Alex Crown and Scifres took the top spot (4:07.12).
Juniors Tate Anderson and Jett Lee and Rodgers finished first in the 3×100 backstroke relay (2:30.55). In the 2×500 freestyle relay, Crown and Scifres touched the wall first (9:29.79).
In the final event of the day, the team of Roberts, Johnson, Rodgers and Anderson won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:24.27).
The Patriots are back in action when they compete in the Richmond Duals on October 11-12 at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.
Men’s – Team Scores
George Mason 332
Georgetown 308
Howard 302
American 278
Mount St. Mary’s 248
Mary Washington 242
Women’s – Team Scores
George Mason 314
American 314
Georgetown 310
Howard 276
Mount St. Mary’s 256
Mary Washington 240
Combined Team Scores
George Mason 646
Georgetown 618
American 592
Howard 578
Mount St. Mary’s 504
Mary Washington 482
Courtesy: American Athletics
WASHINGTON – The women’s team won three events on its way to tying for the win for American University swimming & diving at the annual Potomac Relays, coming out on top for the first time in five years. The Eagles hosted Georgetown, George Mason, Howard, Mount St. Mary’s, and Mary Washington in the meet, with AU and George Mason tying for the women’s win while George Mason took a win on the men’s side.
NOTABLE
- The women’s team earned wins in the 200 medley relay, the 3×100 butterfly relay, and the 200 freestyle relay.
- Fifth-year Mimi Watts raced on all three winning relays, while freshman Piper Crosby was on two of those, as was sophomore Lian Jeong Engle. Those three teamed up with freshman Marin Priddy for the 200 medley relay win (1:46.03), and with freshman Grace Gilbert for the 200 freestyle win (1:37.44).
- Watts was with junior Isabel McGovern and freshman Claire Mosher for the 3×100 butterfly victory in 2:55.81.
- The foursome of McGovern, sophomore Kate Williams, and freshmen Demetra Bicos and Hailey Rees took second in the 800 free relay.
- Also taking second was the trio of Priddy, Bicos and junior Grace Netz in the 3×100 breaststroke relay, touching the wall just three one-hundredths behind George Mason.
- Crosby, senior Amaya Tomma, and freshman Brooke Vos took third in the women’s 3×100 backstroke relay. Also taking third was the foursome of Bicos, McGovern, senior Katie Yoo, and junior Gabby Kaczorowski in the women’s 400 IM relay.
- The pair of Rees and Williams touched third in the women’s 2×500 freestyle relay, making it a total of eight top-three finishes for the women.
- The men’s team recorded one second-place and three third-place finishes.
- Freshmen Zachary Rothman and Luke Martens teamed up for a second-place showing in the 2×500 freestyle relay, with their time of 9:33.11 being nearly 20 seconds faster than third place.
- Senior Aidan Delehanty swam with sophomore Henry Bysshe and freshman Ryan Pursley to take third in the 3×100 backstroke relay, while fifth-year Will Deitch teamed with junior Colin Clough and freshman Charlie St. Louis for a third-place finish in the 3×100 breaststroke relay.
- Delehanty was also the lead-off for the men’s 500 freestyle relay that placed third, and he was joined by Rothman, sophomore Connor Florence and sophomore Lucas Standridge.
- The Eagles earned three more top-three finishes in diving, which took place at Georgetown.
- Junior Peyton Thurman placed second on the women’s 3-meter and third on the women’s 1-meter, while freshman Gray Miller placed second for the men on the 3-meter.
- Miller’s first-ever collegiate score of 282.4 is good enough for sixth all-time on the 3-meter in program history.
- The women scored 314 points to tie George Mason, while the men scored 278 points to place fourth of six teams for the men.
