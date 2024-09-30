George Mason Men Top Field At Potomac Relays, Women Match American For First

2024 Potomac Relays

Friday, September 27, 2024

Washington, D.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the 2024-25 season on Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational, hosted by American University.

Facing teams from American, Georgetown, Howard, Mary Washington and Mount St. Mary’s, both the George Mason women’s and men’s team placed second. The Patriots’ men’s team took first and the women’s team tied for first. The men’s and women’s teams had the top combined team score in the event with 646 points..

The Mason women’s team won three events and finished with 314 points. American finished first with 314 points, followed by Georgetown (310), Howard (276), Mount St. Mary’s (256) and Mary Washington (240).

On the men’s side, the Patriots took the top spot in five events and finished with 332 points. Georgetown finished first with 308 points, followed by Howard (301), American (278), Mount St. Mary’s (248) and Mary Washington (242).

On the women’s side, the team of senior Anka Whelan , sophomore Casey Tingen and freshman Greta Mott placed first in the 3×100 backstroke relay (2:53.03).

In the 3×100 breaststroke relay, senior Emma DeJong along with sophomores Delainey Brandt and Alayna Brooker took the top spot (3:24.38).

Senior Ali Tyler , junior Angelina Zeidan , DeJong and Whelan finished first in the 400-yard/100 IM (4:03.52).

On the men’s side, the combination junior Max Fermayer along with sophomores Alex Crown and Cody Scifres and freshman Anthony Garono placed first in the 800-yard freestyle relay (6:59.06).

In the 500-yard freestyle relay, the group of graduate student Kyle Johnson , sophomores Ian Rodgers and Alex Crown and Scifres took the top spot (4:07.12).

Juniors Tate Anderson and Jett Lee and Rodgers finished first in the 3×100 backstroke relay (2:30.55). In the 2×500 freestyle relay, Crown and Scifres touched the wall first (9:29.79).

In the final event of the day, the team of Roberts, Johnson, Rodgers and Anderson won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:24.27).

The Patriots are back in action when they compete in the Richmond Duals on October 11-12 at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

Men’s – Team Scores

George Mason 332

Georgetown 308

Howard 302

American 278

Mount St. Mary’s 248

Mary Washington 242

Women’s – Team Scores

George Mason 314

American 314

Georgetown 310

Howard 276

Mount St. Mary’s 256

Mary Washington 240

Combined Team Scores

George Mason 646

Georgetown 618

American 592

Howard 578

Mount St. Mary’s 504

Mary Washington 482

Courtesy: American Athletics

WASHINGTON – The women’s team won three events on its way to tying for the win for American University swimming & diving at the annual Potomac Relays, coming out on top for the first time in five years. The Eagles hosted Georgetown, George Mason, Howard, Mount St. Mary’s, and Mary Washington in the meet, with AU and George Mason tying for the women’s win while George Mason took a win on the men’s side.

