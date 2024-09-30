Northeastern Rolls To Season-Opening Win Over Vermont

Northeastern vs Vermont

September 28, 2024

Burlington, Vermont

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BURLINGTON, VT – Senior captain Hannah Seward , senior Erin Murphy , and freshman Delaney Alonso each picked up two individual wins to lead the Northeastern swim and dive team (1-0) to its first victory of the 2024-25 season over the Vermont Catamounts (0-1) at Forbush Natatorium Saturday afternoon by a score of 176-124.

Murphy kicked off the afternoon with a victory in the 1M Dive, posting a score of 258.83 to grab nine points for the Huskies. Freshman Maddie Wong impressed with a second-place finish and score of 228.00 in her first collegiate meet, and senior captain Isabelle Chambers rounded out the top three with a score of 216.68.

Graduate student Emily Gjertsen followed with a first-place finish in the 1000 yard freestyle, clocking in a time of 10:34.21.

Alonso put the swimming community on notice with a victory in her first college race. She took the victory in the 50 yard backstroke, touching the wall at 27.08.

Northeastern rolled its momentum into the next event, collecting the top three sports in the 50 yard breaststroke. Junior Elisabeth Bendall came in first with a 31.09 mark, followed by sophomore Joyce Wu in second with a time of 31.40 and senior Stella Urness in third with a 31.55 mark.

In the next event, Seward grabbed the first of her two victories of the afternoon, earning a win in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 56.09.

Back on the diving boards, Murphy picked up her second win of the day in the 3M Dive, collecting a score of 260.85.

Alonso followed suit with her second victory of the afternoon, this time in the 100 yard backstroke after touching the wall at 58.38. Her fellow Husky, junior Teagan Osga , finished .20 seconds behind to take second place in the event.

Seward rounded out the individual wins for the Huskies, championing the 50 yard butterfly with a time of 25.74.

Northeastern concluded the meet by taking home the win in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with a group that consisted of sophomore May Bradburn , sophomore Mary Nordmann , graduate student Caroline Mahoney , and junior Kotoko Blair . They finished the relay with a 1:37.84 mark.

Next, the Huskies return to Barletta Natatorium to host Rhode Island for Friends & Family Day on Saturday, Oct.19, beginning at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Jackie House and Natalie Schlemmer each won two races for the Catamounts Saturday on UVM Weekend against Northeastern. Vermont won seven events but fell 176-124 at Forbush Natatorium in their Rally Around Mental Health Meet presented by Redstone. Saturday was also Poster Day presented by UVM Print and Mail.

COACH’S QUOTE

“My hats off to Northeastern,” said Head Coach Gerry Cournoyer. “A big thank you to the alumni and family members that made today a celebration of our program past and present.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Catamounts kicked off the swimming portion of the meet with their first win of the season in the 200 Medley Relay. Alexis Torykian , Ellie Fazio , Hally Laney and Havana Layton won the event by .16 seconds with a time of 1:45.71.

, , and won the event by .16 seconds with a time of 1:45.71. Schlemmer won the Catamounts first individual event of the season claiming the 200 Free in a time of 1:57.65. She also won the 100 Breast Saturday, outpacing the field by .89 seconds.

House won the 100 Free and the 500 Free for Vermont. She claimed the 100 Free with a time of 52.93 and the 500 Free with a mark of 5:10.52.

Laney earned her first individual win of the season in the 100 IM. She topped the competition by .32 seconds.

Layton earned her second career win in the 50 Free for the Catamounts. Her time of 24.28 was .26 seconds faster than the closest competition from the Huskies.

WHO’S NEXT

Following today’s meet, the Catamounts will return to action on Friday, October 4 as they travel to West Point for a tri meet against Army and Central Connecticut State. The meet is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.

Vermont will compete at home again on Saturday, October 19 as they host Merrimack at 1 p.m. It will be the Catamounts Annual Rally Against Cancer Meet presented by Mascoma Bank. The action will be streamed live on AmericaEast.TV