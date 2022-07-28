Gabi Albiero Blasts 57.92 100 Fly in Irvine, #21 All-Time U.S. Performer

2022 US Summer Nationals

The University of Lousiville’s Gabi Albiero dropped one-third of a second in the 100 fly this morning at the 2022 U.S. Nationals, blasting a time of 57.92 to become the 21st all-time fastest performer in the U.S.

She out touched Nashville Aquatics’ Gretchen Walsh, the #11 fastest performer of all time, by .07. to secure the top spot in finals tonight. Walsh goes into tonight’s final in second place (57.99) as the last swimmer under the 58.00 mark in prelims.

Albiero’s previous lifetime best time was the 58.25 she posted at the U.S. International Team Trials in April to place 5th. That time ranked her #24 on the list of all-time fastest U.S. performers. The biggest difference in her race strategy was her opening speed. She split a 26.91 on the first half of the race in Irvine, while she split a 27.38 on the first 100 meters at the International Team Trials. She held strong on the back half, closing the race in 31.01 compared to her 30.87 final 100 split at Trials.

Split Comparison – Albiero U.S. Nationals / U.S. International Team Trials

U.S. Nationals U.S. International Team Trials 50m 26.91 27.38 100m 31.01 30.87 Final Time 57.92 58.25

In her jump from #24 to #21, Albiero surpassed Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, Texas’ Olivia Bray, and former world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Mary Meagher.