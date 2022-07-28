Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gabi Albiero Blasts 57.92 100 Fly in Irvine, #21 All-Time U.S. Performer

Comments: 3

2022 US Summer Nationals

The University of Lousiville’s Gabi Albiero dropped one-third of a second in the 100 fly this morning at the 2022 U.S. Nationals, blasting a time of 57.92 to become the 21st all-time fastest performer in the U.S.

She out touched Nashville Aquatics’ Gretchen Walsh,  the #11 fastest performer of all time, by .07. to secure the top spot in finals tonight. Walsh goes into tonight’s final in second place (57.99) as the last swimmer under the 58.00 mark in prelims.

Albiero’s previous lifetime best time was the 58.25 she posted at the U.S. International Team Trials in April to place 5th. That time ranked her #24 on the list of all-time fastest U.S. performers. The biggest difference in her race strategy was her opening speed. She split a 26.91 on the first half of the race in Irvine, while she split a 27.38 on the first 100 meters at the International Team Trials. She held strong on the back half, closing the race in 31.01 compared to her 30.87 final 100 split at Trials.

Split Comparison – Albiero U.S. Nationals / U.S. International Team Trials

U.S. Nationals
U.S. International Team Trials
50m 26.91 27.38
100m 31.01 30.87
Final Time 57.92 58.25

In her jump from #24 to #21, Albiero surpassed Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, Texas’ Olivia Bray, and former world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Mary Meagher.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave Smith
32 minutes ago

Nationals no longer have relays or team scores?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Dave Smith
24 minutes ago

Sometimes they keep score. Don’t seem to be this year.

0
0
Reply
Dave Smith
Reply to  Braden Keith
46 seconds ago

Thanks for the reply. Fun to see all the college teams swimming. You guys do a fantastic job!

0
0
Reply

About Annika Johnson

Annika Johnson

Annika came into the sport competitively at age eight, following in the footsteps of her twin sister and older brother. The sibling rivalry was further fueled when all three began focusing on distance freestyle, forcing the family to buy two lap counters. Annika is a three-time Futures finalist in the 200 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!