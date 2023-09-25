Fresno Pacific Welcomes 13 Newcomers For 2023-24 Swim & Dive Season

Courtesy: FPU Athletics

FRESNO, Calif.- Head coach Brian Sharar has brought in a stacked group of newcomers for the 2023-24 Fresno Pacific Swim and Dive season.

Overall, the Sunbirds will bring in 13 new student-athletes for the 2023-24 season.

The Sunbirds’ signing class includes James Robinson, Rasmus Hanson, Martin Beitveit, Konstantin Ilijic, Seth Rollins, Maximillian Pecile, Ezekiel Cardona, Wyatt Cook, Gerardo Gonzalez Ruiz, Vitor Particelli, Ryann Drube, Mia Buller, and Katelyn Onyekwelu.

“I am excited about my first ever recruiting class here at Fresno Pacific” said Head Coach Brian Sharar . “We have absolutely set the bar high for future classes.”

WOMEN

Mia Buller

Freshman

Hanford, Calif.

Top Times – 50 Free: :26.80; 100 Free: :56.76; 200 Free: 2:01.52; 500 Free: 5:22.30; 100 Fly: 1:01.56

Ryann Drube

Freshman

Gillette, Wyoming

Top Times – 50 Free: :24.44; 100 Free: :55.56; 50 Breast: :31.20; 100 Breast: 1:07.56; 200 Breast: 2:28.45; 200 IM: 2:11.45

Katelyn Onyekwelu

Freshman

Lancaster, Calif.

Top Times– 50 Free: :26.22; 100 Free: :59.73; 50 Back: :32.24; 100 Back: 1:10.56

MEN

Martin Beitveit

Freshman

Oslo, Norway

Top Times– 50 Free: :21.18; 100 Free: :47.15; 100 Back: :52.35; 50 Breast: :26.94; 200 Breast: :59.90; 50 Fly: :22.23; 100 Fly: :51.33; 50 Back: :24.29

Ezekiel Cardona

Junior

Atwater, Calif

Merced College

Top Times– 50 Breast: :26.45; 100 Breast: :57.54; 200 Breast: 2:05.40

Wyatt Cook

Junior

West St.Paul, Minn.

Iowa Central Community College

Top Times– 50 Free: 22.27; 100 Free: :48.68; 200 Free: 1:52.12; 100 Back: :58.71; 50 Fly: :23.70

100 Fly: :51.24; 200 Fly: 1:59.23

Gerardo Gonzalez Ruiz

Graduate Student

Mexico City, Mexico

Techologico de Monterrey

Top Times– 50 Free: :22.92; 100 Free: :47.78; 200 Free: 1:45.53; 50 Back: :23.68; 100 Back: :50.57; 200 Back: 1:51.35; 200 IM: 1:56.99

Rasmus Hanson

Freshman

Jarfalla, Sweeden

Top Times– 50 Free: :20.67; 100 Free: :45.68; 200 Free: 1:39.07; 500 Free: 4:29.68; 200 Fly: 1:55.54

Konstantin Ilijic

Freshman

Belgrade, Serbia

Top Times– 50 Free: :21.74; 100 Free: :47.16; 50 Fly: :23.75; 100 Fly: :53.73;

Vitor Particelli

Freshman

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Top Times– 200 Free: 1:47.27; 500 Free: 4:46.86; 1000 Free: 9:32.48; 1650 Free: 15:50.79

Maximillian Pecile

Junior

Santa Ynez, Calif.

Allan Hancock College

Top Times– 50 Free: :22.26; 100 Free: :48.15; 200 Free: 1:43.00; 500 Free: 4:39.74; 50 Back: :24.55; 100 Back: :53.82; 200 Back: 1:52.82; 100 Breast: 1:02.32; 50 Fly: :22.97; 100 Fly: :52.41; 200 IM: 1:53.13; 400 IM: 4:01.58;

James Robinson

Freshman

Leeds, England

Top Times– 100 Fly: :52.76; 200 Fly: 1:53.31; 200 IM: 1:56.63; 400 IM: 4:06.12

Seth Rollins

Freshman

Madera, Calif.

Top Times- 50 Free: :21.83; 100 Free: :47.46; 50 Fly: :23.27; 100 Fly: :50.81; 200 Fly: 1:57.09

The Sunbirds will host their annual Alumni Meet this Saturday September 23rd at 10am at the FPU Pool. All are welcome to attend.