Fresno Pacific Welcomes 13 Newcomers For 2023-24 Swim & Dive Season

Courtesy: FPU Athletics
FRESNO, Calif.- Head coach Brian Sharar has brought in a stacked group of newcomers for the 2023-24 Fresno Pacific Swim and Dive season.
Overall, the Sunbirds will bring in 13 new student-athletes for the 2023-24 season.
The Sunbirds’ signing class includes James Robinson, Rasmus Hanson, Martin Beitveit, Konstantin Ilijic, Seth Rollins, Maximillian Pecile, Ezekiel Cardona, Wyatt Cook, Gerardo Gonzalez Ruiz, Vitor Particelli, Ryann Drube, Mia Buller, and Katelyn Onyekwelu.
“I am excited about my first ever recruiting class here at Fresno Pacific” said Head Coach Brian Sharar. “We have absolutely set the bar high for future classes.”
WOMEN
Mia Buller
Freshman
Hanford, Calif.
Top Times – 50 Free: :26.80; 100 Free: :56.76; 200 Free: 2:01.52; 500 Free: 5:22.30; 100 Fly: 1:01.56
Ryann Drube
Freshman
Gillette, Wyoming
Top Times – 50 Free: :24.44; 100 Free: :55.56; 50 Breast: :31.20; 100 Breast: 1:07.56; 200 Breast: 2:28.45; 200 IM: 2:11.45
Katelyn Onyekwelu
Freshman
Lancaster, Calif.
Top Times– 50 Free: :26.22; 100 Free: :59.73; 50 Back: :32.24; 100 Back: 1:10.56
MEN
Martin Beitveit
Freshman
Oslo, Norway
Top Times– 50 Free: :21.18; 100 Free: :47.15; 100 Back: :52.35; 50 Breast: :26.94; 200 Breast: :59.90; 50 Fly: :22.23; 100 Fly: :51.33; 50 Back: :24.29
Ezekiel Cardona
Junior
Atwater, Calif
Merced College
Top Times– 50 Breast: :26.45; 100 Breast: :57.54; 200 Breast: 2:05.40
Wyatt Cook
Junior
West St.Paul, Minn.
Iowa Central Community College
Top Times– 50 Free: 22.27; 100 Free: :48.68; 200 Free: 1:52.12; 100 Back: :58.71; 50 Fly: :23.70
100 Fly: :51.24; 200 Fly: 1:59.23
Gerardo Gonzalez Ruiz
Graduate Student
Mexico City, Mexico
Techologico de Monterrey
Top Times– 50 Free: :22.92; 100 Free: :47.78; 200 Free: 1:45.53; 50 Back: :23.68; 100 Back: :50.57; 200 Back: 1:51.35; 200 IM: 1:56.99
Rasmus Hanson
Freshman
Jarfalla, Sweeden
Top Times– 50 Free: :20.67; 100 Free: :45.68; 200 Free: 1:39.07; 500 Free: 4:29.68; 200 Fly: 1:55.54
Konstantin Ilijic
Freshman
Belgrade, Serbia
Top Times– 50 Free: :21.74; 100 Free: :47.16; 50 Fly: :23.75; 100 Fly: :53.73;
Vitor Particelli
Freshman
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Top Times– 200 Free: 1:47.27; 500 Free: 4:46.86; 1000 Free: 9:32.48; 1650 Free: 15:50.79
Maximillian Pecile
Junior
Santa Ynez, Calif.
Allan Hancock College
Top Times– 50 Free: :22.26; 100 Free: :48.15; 200 Free: 1:43.00; 500 Free: 4:39.74; 50 Back: :24.55; 100 Back: :53.82; 200 Back: 1:52.82; 100 Breast: 1:02.32; 50 Fly: :22.97; 100 Fly: :52.41; 200 IM: 1:53.13; 400 IM: 4:01.58;
James Robinson
Freshman
Leeds, England
Top Times– 100 Fly: :52.76; 200 Fly: 1:53.31; 200 IM: 1:56.63; 400 IM: 4:06.12
Seth Rollins
Freshman
Madera, Calif.
Top Times- 50 Free: :21.83; 100 Free: :47.46; 50 Fly: :23.27; 100 Fly: :50.81; 200 Fly: 1:57.09
The Sunbirds will host their annual Alumni Meet this Saturday September 23rd at 10am at the FPU Pool. All are welcome to attend.