Freestyler Marley Lovick Commits To Arizona State’s Class of 2029

Freestyler Marley Lovick has announced her commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils beginning in the fall of 2025. Originally from California, Lovick is now based in Texas and races for the Woodlands Swim Team and The Woodlands College Park High School.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! Thank you to my parents, friends, and amazing coaches for supporting me throughout my swim journey. I can’t wait to be part of the team!!! #ForksUp 😈🔱

In her 2023-24 high school season, Lovick was a two-time finalist at the UIL Region 4-6A Championships. She was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (51.64) and took fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.80). Later that month at the UIL 6A State Championships, she placed 14th in the 100 freestyle and swam on two relays for The Woodlands College Park.

Earlier in the year, she swam a lifetime best of 1:50.92 in the 200-yard freestyle at the GU TWST Speedo Winter Classic, where she took second in the event as part of a 1-2 The Woodlands Swim Team finish.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 50.92

200 freestyle: 1:50.92

500 freestyle: 4:55.84

The Arizona State women have started this season off strong. They’ve made a couple key additions that have lifted their team—particularly their relays—to new heights; they’ve broken the 200 medley relay program record multiple times this season, reset the 200 free relay at their midseason invite, and newcomers like Caroline Bentz and Julia Ullmann have swum individual program records.

As the women’s side looks to climb the standings at the NCAA championships like their men’s team has, one of their focuses has clearly been their relays—a necessary piece for any team looking to finish highly at a conference or national championship. Lovick’s freestyle range will no doubt have the Sun Devils hoping that she can develop into a relay piece for them—and contribute individually.

The 2024-25 NCAA season is Arizona State’s first as a member of the Big-12 conference, where they are looking to fill the gap left by Texas and establish a dynasty of their own. Lovick’s 200 freestyle best would’ve just missed a second swim at the 2024 Big XII Championships, while her 500 freestyle time would’ve earned a spot in the ‘B’ final. Her 100 freestyle lifetime best would’ve made the ‘C’ final.

Lovick joined Alexia Sotomayor, Libby Thai, Eleaunah Phillips, and Shane Golland in signing to join the Sun Devils’ class of 2029 earlier this month.

