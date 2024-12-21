Four New USA Swimming Members Added to U.S. Center for Safesport Database

A flurry of new names were added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport sanctions database in the last quarter of the year from the sport of swimming, with most facing temporary restrictions.

John Smith from Westbrook, Maine was added on December 19th with temporary restrictions that include no contact directives, coaching/training restrictions, and no unsupervised coaching/training. SwimSwam is working to confirm the exact identity of John Smith and his connection to swimming, because it is such a common name, and will update with more details when we are able to do so.

Ryan Carroll from Yuma, Arizona was added to the database on December 3rd amid allegations of misconduct as well. He is specifically limited to Coaching / Training Restriction(s), Contact / Communication Limitation(s), Locker Room Restriction(s), No Contact Directive(s), and Travel / Lodging Restriction(s). Carroll is the former pool manager and head coach of the Yuma Heat Swim Club, though he is no longer listed on the club’s coaching staff online.

Joseph “Tony” Ciaravino from St. Louis was given a no temporary no contact director after allegations of misconduct. He is the former pool manager and head coach of the summer league team at Norwood Hills Country Club.

Elias Econopouly from Rhinebeck, New York was given a temporary suspension (not restrictions) for allegations of misconduct. A former member of the varsity team at Florida Tech, he was charged with possession of child pornography in 2019 when he was 19, a class E felony. SwimSwam was unable to locate any court records about that case beyond several local news reports, and it’s unclear why this suspension is being put in place five years later.

And finally, Anthony Daly, a San Mateo, California coach accused over the summer of sending sexually explicit content to a minor, was ruled ineligible by the US Center for SafeSport because of a criminal disposition involving a minor and criminal disposition involving sexual misconduct. This is an upgrade from the temporary suspension that he was given when the charges arose earlier this year.