Foundation Launched to Honor Parkland, Florida High School Student

The parents of Nicholas Dworet, one of 17 people killed in lasts week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, have partnered with his club team TS Aquatics to launch a foundation called “Swim For Nick.”

Dworet, a senior at the school, had signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Indianapolis in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. His brother, Alexander, was also injured in the shootings. He was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head and was treated for the wound and released later the same day. Nick placed 5th at the 2017 Florida 4A State Championship meet in the 100 free.

The mission statement of the funding page:

“We want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and for helping our family and friends through this unthinkable time. We know everyone will miss Nicholas dearly, but always remember, if you are missing a loved one who has passed away…Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear! May Nick’s smile forever swim in your heart.” In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a donation page for TS Aquatics who are starting a foundation in Nicholas’ name called “Swim For Nick” #Swim4Nick. His family thanks you in advance for your donation. If you have donated already, a heartfelt thank you. We have no words to express how deeply we are touched for all the support we received.

Dworet’s funeral was held at 10 o’clock on Wednesday morning. A public memorial was held later in the day at the Parkland Golf and Country Club.

A live discussion between survivors of the shooting and Florida pooliticians is currently airing on CNN.

