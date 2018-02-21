2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
- Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results) fix
- Psych Sheet: here
- Live Results: here
- Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
- Championship Central: here
The abbreviated opening day of the 2018 ACC men’s championships is in the books, and while there were only two races contested, there was no lack of excitement. Louisville clipped NC State in the medley relay, thanks to a 18.5 anchor leg by Andrej Barna. The two teams swapped finishing positions in the 800 free relay, with NC State winning by almost four seconds, highlighted by a 1:32 anchor leg from Justin Ress. Meanwhile, the Virginia men, following up a week which saw the UVA women win the conference championships, finished 3rd in both of tonight’s races, which included a school recorded in the 200 medley relay.
You can watch both races below, and you can read the full Day 1 recap here.
200 Medley Relay
Conference Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017
Meet Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017
Defending Champion: NC State, 1:23.16
- Louisville, 1:23.41
- NC State, 1:23.93
- Virginia, 1:24.69
Courtesy of UVa Swimming YouTube account
800 Free Relay
Conference Record: NC State, 6:06.53, 2017
Meet Record: NC State, 6:09.82, 2017
Defending Champion: NC State, 6:09.82
- NC State, 6:12.92
- Louisville, 6:16.88
- Virginia, 6:19.80
Courtesy of UVa Swimming YouTube account
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Watch: Race Videos From Day 1 of the 2018 ACC Men’s Championships"
One person from the team in lane 1 jump in the water while the team in lane 8 about to finish the race. Should that be a DQ?
It seems he got knocked in by his teammate. No harm no foul I guess
The second swimmer from NCState jumped – check the footage and the pad
Wow, the relay exchanges really were the difference in the medley relay. NC State was clearly swimming faster, but Louisville had aggressive starts that made up for it.