Watch: Race Videos From Day 1 of the 2018 ACC Men’s Championships

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) fix Psych Sheet: here

here Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Championship Central: here

The abbreviated opening day of the 2018 ACC men’s championships is in the books, and while there were only two races contested, there was no lack of excitement. Louisville clipped NC State in the medley relay, thanks to a 18.5 anchor leg by Andrej Barna. The two teams swapped finishing positions in the 800 free relay, with NC State winning by almost four seconds, highlighted by a 1:32 anchor leg from Justin Ress. Meanwhile, the Virginia men, following up a week which saw the UVA women win the conference championships, finished 3rd in both of tonight’s races, which included a school recorded in the 200 medley relay.

You can watch both races below, and you can read the full Day 1 recap here.

200 Medley Relay

Conference Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017

Meet Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017

Defending Champion: NC State, 1:23.16

Louisville, 1:23.41 NC State, 1:23.93 Virginia, 1:24.69

800 Free Relay

Conference Record: NC State, 6:06.53, 2017

Meet Record: NC State, 6:09.82, 2017

Defending Champion: NC State, 6:09.82

NC State, 6:12.92 Louisville, 6:16.88 Virginia, 6:19.80

