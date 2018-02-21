2018 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 1 – Farris Splits 1:30.69

2018 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

200 Medley Relay

Meet record: 1:24.95, Princeton, 2015

Harvard, 1:24.52 Cornell, 1:26.00 Yale, 1:27.14

Harvard opened up the meet by rocking a meet record and NCAA qualifying time of 1:24.52. Dean Farris got things started with a 21.22 split, the fastest in the field by three-tenths of a second. Cornell’s Alex Evdokimov just outsplit Sebastian Lutz, 23.64 to 23.67, but Harvard still had a slight lead at the halfway point. Steven Tan (20.31) and Paul O’Hara (19.32) registered the fastest and 2nd-fastest splits in the field in their respective strokes, as Harvard finished with roughly a second and a half lead over Cornell, who still set a school record with a time of 1:26.00

Yale came in 3rd, thanks to Aaron Greenberg‘s 19.05 anchor leg, the fastest of the night.

It’s worth noting that Tan’s fly split would’ve been the 2nd-fastest in the field at the ACC championships earlier this evening.

800 Free Relay

Meet record: 6:19.80, Harvard, 2017

Harvard, 6:16.78 Yale, 6:21.00 Princeton, 6:21.84

Farris performed double duty tonight, and once again had the fastest split in the field. That’s a bit of understatement, in fact, as his 1:30.69 anchor leg looks to be the 5th-fastest 800 free relay split of all time, ranking behind only Townley Haas from the last two NCAA championships and Michael Wynalda from the 2014 Big Ten Championships.

Fastest 800 Free Relay Splits:

Townley Haas, 1:30.42, 2017 Townley Haas, 1:30.52, 2017 Michael Wynalda, 1:30.60, 2014 Soeren Dahl, 1:30.67, 2017 Dean Farris, 1:30.69, 2018

Harvard already was in the lead by the time it got to Farris. Brennan Novak lead off in 1:34.50, followed by Mahlon Reihman (1:35.21) and Zach Synder (1:36.38). Still, Princeton had been nipping at Harvard’s heels to that point, and were only 0.03s behind going into that final leg, with Yale about a second behind in 3rd.

But Yale’s Kei Hyogo split 1:33.99, the 2nd-fastest in the field behind Farris, to run down Princeton’s Cole Buese (1:35.72), as Yale earned a 2nd-place finish and a NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Farris stopped in the clock in 6:16.78, as Harvard once again set a meet record and nailed a NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Princeton’s 6:21.84 and Penn’s 6:22.90 were both also NCAA ‘B’ cuts, and according to their official Twitter accounts, both Penn and Columbia broke school records in this event as well.

Scores Through Day 1:

1. Harvard University 128

2. Yale University 110

3. Princeton University 106

4. Cornell University 102

5. University of Pennsylvania 100

5. Columbia University 100

7. Dartmouth College 94