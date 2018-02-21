2018 ACC Men’s Champs: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack

The first day of the 2017 ACC men’s swimming and diving championships will kick off with the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay tonight. NC State is the defending champion and top seed in both events, and on paper, should win both relays easily tonight.

NC State and Louisville are the only two teams with NCAA cuts in either of tonight’s relays, with NC State having achieved qualifying/A cuts in both and Louisville having provisional/B cuts.

200 Medley Relay

Conference Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017

Meet Record: NC State, 1:23.16, 2017

Defending Champion: NC State, 1:23.16

Louisville, 1:23.41 NC State, 1:23.93 Virginia, 1:24.69

Well, we got our first upset of the meet. NC State’s Coleman Stewart led off with a 20.65, but Louisville’s Nicholas Albiero kept it close with a 20.95. Carlos Claverie then outsplit Jacob Molacek 23.55 to 23.83, to move the Cardinals within 0.02s at the halfway point.

Things stayed incredibly tight through the butterfly leg, with Giovanni Izzo just a hair faster than Zach Harting (20.36 to 20.37) to give NC State a .03s lead as the anchor legs dove in.

However, NC State elected to leave Ryan Held and an almost guaranteed 18-low off of this relay, choosing instead to go with Cobe Garcia. Louisville took advantage of NC State’s strategy, as their anchor Andrej Barna closed with a 18.54 against Garcia’s 19.09 to give Louisville the title.

Louisville was playing with fire the whole way, as the reaction times on the three relay starts added up to a total of just 0.17s, including a “perfect” 0.0 reaction time by Harting. By way of comparision, each of NC State’s reaction times ranged between .29s and .38s.

At the moment, Louisville’s time is the 3rd-fastest in the nation this year, behind only Florida and Tennessee, and just 0.03s ahead of California, although that could change shortly, with both the B1G and Big 12 Conferences swimming the event tonight.

UVA finished 3rd in 1:24.69, good for a NCAA qualifying cut, thanks largely to Keefer Barnum’s 23.65 breaststroke split. Florida State and Notre Dame both picked up NCAA provisional cuts. The Seminoles were anchored by Chad Mylin, whose 18.39 split was the fastest in the field. Notre Dame was buoyed by Justin Plaschka‘s 20.21 fly leg, also the fastest in the field.

800 Free Relay

Conference Record: NC State, 6:06.53, 2017

Meet Record: NC State, 6:09.82, 2017

Defending Champion: NC State, 6:09.82