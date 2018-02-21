Dripping Springs Women, Dallas Highland Park Men Win Texas 5A State

TEXAS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 17th, 2018

Austin, Texas

Full results

Race videos

Dallas Highland Park’s boys team of Felix Van Cauwelaert, Henry Wang, Peter Paulus, and Omar Hmimy got the 2018 Texas 5A State Championships off to quick start in the 200 medley relay, splitting 23.73/26.04/22.15/21.59 to take down the 5A class record in 1:33.51. The previous record of 1:33.76 stood for eight years, set by Humble Kingwood Park in 2010.

Frisco’s girls relay team of Abby Lin, Jadyn Jannasch, Emily Sandwisch, and Sydney Bope split 28.84/38.62/27.20/25.22 to win the race in 1:49.98. Jannasch was notably the only breaststroker under :30.

Denison junior Lindsay Looney took down her own 5A class record in the 100 fly, winning the race by over 2.5 seconds. She took her first 50 out in 25.58 (only swimmer under :26), then came home 28.82 for a final time of 54.40. A&M Consolidated High School senior and Texas A&M-commit Peter Simmons won the boys race in 49.15 after taking his first 50 out in 22.84 (only swimmer under :23).

Also of note: a couple of quick freshmen.

A&M Consolidated High School freshman Kaitlyn Owens won the girls 100 back in 55.70 (26.87/28.83), almost two seconds ahead of second-place finisher Rebecca Rivers (55.70). Owens also took second in the 50 free, going 23.65, followed by fellow freshman Shaena McCloud in 23.83.

Additionally, Pflugerville Weiss freshman Ana Herceg won the 200 free by over 2.5 seconds, going 1:49.01. Freshman Allie Thome, who swims for Bridgeland, took fifth in the event (1:52.48).

Watch the girls 200 free below:

Herceg and Thome also went 2-3 in the 500 free, going 4:59.16 and 5:00.70, respectively. In fourth was freshman Joelle Reddin in 5:00.76. Georgetown freshman Corby Furrer took second in the boys 500 with a 4:32.53, less than a second off Will Barton‘s winning time of 4:31.68.

Watch Owens’ 100 back below:

Lewisville senior and Arkansas-commit Emma Garfield won the 100 breast in record-breaking fashion. She split 29.28/32.46 to take down the 5A class record of 1:01.78, set by Rachel Ramey in 2016, in 1:01.74. Frisco Liberty senior Jiwoo Oh won the boys race in 56.93, only .01 ahead of second-place Henry Wang‘s 56.94.

Watch Garfield’s race below:

Other event winners:

Boys 200 free: Austin senior Will Barton split 23.21/25.25/25.48/25.61 en route to his 1:39.55 win.

split 23.21/25.25/25.48/25.61 en route to his 1:39.55 win. Girls 200IM: Lindsay Looney split 25.70/29.99/36.36/28.49 and was the only swimmer under :26 in fly, :30 in back, or :29 in free on her way to a final time of 2:00.54.

split 25.70/29.99/36.36/28.49 and was the only swimmer under :26 in fly, :30 in back, or :29 in free on her way to a final time of 2:00.54. Girls 50 free: Nacogdoches senior Jesse Stovall dropped a 23.50 to win the race by .15.

dropped a 23.50 to win the race by .15. Boys 50 free: Manvell junior Jack Armstrong won in 20.41, ahead of 2nd-place LSU-commit Jack Jannasch (20.53), who was seeded .7 behind.

won in 20.41, ahead of 2nd-place LSU-commit (20.53), who was seeded .7 behind. Girls 100 free: Boerne Champion senior Brittney Pike split 24.22/27.37 to win in 51.59

split 24.22/27.37 to win in 51.59 Boys 100 free: Jack Armstrong , fresh off of setting the 5A record in prelims (44.57) went 44.74 to win by nearly a half-second over Jack Jannasch (45.25).

, fresh off of setting the 5A record in prelims (44.57) went 44.74 to win by nearly a half-second over (45.25). Girls 500 free: Lucas Lovejoy senior Raime Jones won by almost 7 seconds in 4:52.88.

won by almost 7 seconds in 4:52.88. Girls 200 free relay: Humble Kingwood Park’s team of Andrea Unwin , Alexis Baker , Lauren Ives , and Hannah Mosier split 24.01/24.73/25.06/24.04 to win in 1:37.84.

, , , and split 24.01/24.73/25.06/24.04 to win in 1:37.84. Boys 200 free relay: Cedar Park’s team of Jay Lenner, Braden Sullivan , Vladimir Ivanov , and Dominic Toledochez split 21.69/22.00/22.08/20.48 for a final time of 1:26.25.

Lenner, , , and split 21.69/22.00/22.08/20.48 for a final time of 1:26.25. Boys 100 back: Senior Peter Simmons took out his first 50 as the only swimmer under :24 (23.92), then came home in 24.83 to win in 48.75.

took out his first 50 as the only swimmer under :24 (23.92), then came home in 24.83 to win in 48.75. Girls 400 free relay: To seal the meet win, Dripping Springs’ team of London Farris , Lydia Evans , Katie Tuohy , and Keeley Vardeman split 52.71/54.68/53.75/52.21 for a final time of 3:33.35.

, , , and split 52.71/54.68/53.75/52.21 for a final time of 3:33.35. Boys 400 free relay: Georgetown’s team of Connor Lancaster, Will Corona, Greyson Alarcon, and Corby Furrer split 47.45/47.37/47.21/45.74 for a final time of 3:07.77. Furrer, a freshman, was the only swimmer under :46 in the field.

Final Scores — Top 5 Women’s Teams

Dripping Springs – 199 Humble Kingwood Park – 185 Lubbock – 117 College Station A&M Consol – 105 Frisco – 102

Final Scores — Top 5 Men’s Teams