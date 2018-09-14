Former MN Youth Coach Banned, Accused of 1980s Sex Crimes

A former swim coach in Minnesota has been banned by SafeSport and charged with criminal sexual conduct for improprieties one of his former swimmers says happened in the late 1980s.

Alfred John O’Neill of Savage, MN had a court hearing this week. The former swimmer called police in June and said she was sexually abused multiple times by her swim coach while she was under 18, according to the local NBC affiliate. The woman says she started swimming for O’Neill as a 14-year-old, and that he “treated her as a favorite” (per KARE11) and eventually started engaging in sexual contact with her when she was still 17. She says the abuse occurred during the years 1988 and 1989.

O’Neill admitted to having sexual contact with the swimmer, but said he only had sex with her after she had turned 18.

O’Neill’s name already appears in the SafeSport database, where he’s listed as “ineligible.” The U.S. Center for SafeSport told SwimSwam this week that the “ineligible” tag (as opposed to “permanently ineligible”) means that the coach is ineligible during the five-day appeal process. O’Neill was added to the list on Thursday.