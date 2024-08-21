Flynn Crisci Named Miami University Swimming and Diving Assistant Swim Coach

courtesy of Miami University Athletics

Miami University head swimming and diving coach Samantha Pitter has announced Flynn Crisci will be joining the RedHawks as an assistant coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Flynn to the Miami Swimming & Diving Family,” said Pitter. “Flynn has an outstanding work ethic, drive to improve those around him and passion for the sport. His success as an athlete shows his high level of competitiveness, and our student-athletes are lucky to learn from him. Welcome Flynn!”

Crisci began his competitive career as a swimmer for William & Mary. While with the Green and Gold, he not only competed as a student-athlete, but also helped serve as the recruiting coordinator. As a freshman, Crisci was a three-event finalist at the CAA Championships. The 36 points he produced ranked second among all freshmen in the league. Crisci finished fourth in the 100 breast, seventh in the 200 breast and ninth in the 200 IM. He was named to the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll during the fall semester for having a GPA over 3.0.

While swimming for Pittsburgh under Pitter, Crisci led the team as a captain and also assisted on the head coach search committee. During his junior season, Crisci made NCAA B Cut in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 individual medley. He was awarded the Most Improved at the team banquet for his efforts throughout the season. In his senior season, he once again earned three NCAA B cut times at the ACC Championships in the 100 breast (51.87), 200 breast (1:54.50), and 200 IM (1:45.44). His strong showing led to him being the highest-scoring swimmer at the 2023 ACC Championships, notching a total of 49 points. At the NCAA Championships, he was the anchor for both the 200 medley relay team (1:23.89) and the 400 free relay team (2:51.81), which broke the school records. Crisci also took 27th in the 100 breast at the NCAA Championships. He was a part of the ACC Academic Honor Roll as a sophomore and junior, and was named a CSCAA Scholar All-American Honorable Mention in his sophomore year.

In his final season while competing for Tennessee, Crisci became a three-time NCAA All-American and an Olympic Trials qualifier. At the NCAA Championships, he set the school record with a mark of 51.15 in the 100 breast. He was a part of two relay podium finishes for the Volunteers at the Championships as well. He claimed three silver medals in the 200 free relay (1:14.81), the 200 medley relay (1:21.82) and the 400 medley relay (3:01.27) at the SEC Championships. Crsici was named a 2024 All-SEC Second Team member.

Crisci graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He most recently earned a Master of Science in Marketing from the University of Tennessee.

“I’m very excited to join Coach Sam in coaching and developing the Miami University Swim & Dive Team! Thank you to Coach Sam and the Miami Athletic Department for allowing me to join such a historically successful team and an academically elite university,” Crisci said. “Let’s go win some championships and continue this story of academic and athletic excellence! Go RedHawks!”