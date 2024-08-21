Joshua Gilbert Downs New Zealand Record In Men’s SCM 200 Breast

2024 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, August 20th – Saturday, August 24th
- Sir Owen G. Glenn Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 New Zealand Short Course Championships kicked off this week from Auckland and already we saw a national record bit the dust.
Racing on day two of the competition, Joshua Gilbert took down the New Zealand national standard in the men’s 200m breaststroke, clocking a time of 2:04.57.
23-year-old Gilbert of Club 37 ripped the former national record to shreds, knocking nearly 2 seconds off the 2:06.45 Glenn Snyders put on the books in 2008.
Gilbert led the race wire-to-wire, registering the sole time of the field under the 2:10 barrier by a large margin. Sam Brown of Coast Swimming Club was next to the wall in 2:10.37 while Waitakere’s James Slessor rounded out the podium in 2:12.61.
As for Gilbert, he split 12.75/15.37/15.97/15.89/15.97/16.10 en route to putting up his new lifetime best. Entering this competition, Gilbert’s career-quickest stood at the 2:08.27 notched at the 2022 edition of this competition.
He now ranks 9th in the world on the season.
2023-2024 SCM Men 200 Breast
PRIGODA
2:02.32
|2
|Mikhail
DORINOV
|RUS
|2:02.33
|12/18
|3
|Caspar
CORBEAU
|NED
|2:02.41
|12/09
|4
|DANIL
SEMIANINOV
|RUS
|2:02.80
|11/22
|5
|Anton
MCKEE
|ISL
|2.02.74
|12/09
|6
|Ippei
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:03.25
|10/22
|7
|Arno
KAMMINGA
|NED
|2:03.32
|12/09
|8
|Ilya
SHIMANOVICH
|BLR
|2:04.17
|11/22
|9
|Yu
Hanaguruma
|JPN
|2:04.57
|10/22
|10
|Ryuya
Mura
|JPN
|2:04.79
|10/22
The Oceanian record remains at the 2:01.98 Christian Sprenger logged at the 2009 Australian Championships.