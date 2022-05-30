Florida Tech Gains Verbal Commits from Emma Bahr and Nihaara Sawhney

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida Institute of Technology gained class of 2022 verbal commitments from Emma Bahr and Nihaara Sawhney who will join training groups that were led last season by recently-graduated swimmers.

Crown Point Swim Club’s Emma Bahr is a backstroke and IM specialist.

“FIT has an excellent swimming program with a great coaching staff. I’m very excited to join a great program and study Software Engineering at one the premier STEM schools in the country.”

She was a dual-sport athlete at Crown Point High School in Indiana where she was a 4-year member of both the varsity track team and swim team. At the 2022 IHSAA State Championships in February, she swam a lifetime best time of 25.42 while leading off Crown Point’s 200 free relay. This was her third lifetime best 50 free time that month. Before February, Bahr had never broken 26.00 before. But then she blasted a 25.77 and then a 25.52 at the MHS Sectionals one week before State Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 28.68r

200 IM – 2:13.82

50 free – 25.42r

100 back – 1:01.24

Bahr had a breakthrough meet at the 2020 IHSAA Sectional Championships where she placed 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 IM with her current lifetime best times. There, she also dropped a best time in the 50 back of 28.70 which she shaved .02 off a year later at the same meet.

Nihaara Sawhney is a mid-distance freestyler from New Delhi, India who plans to major in Aerospace Engineering.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Florida Institute of Technology! A big thank you to my coaches, my family, my friends, and everyone else who encouraged and supported me through this journey. Can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! Go Panthers!! 🐾”

She trains with Thetis Aquatics and has never swum short course yards before. She recently competed at the Indian Junior National Championships in 2021 where she swam a 2:37.18 200 meter freestyle. Sawhney attended and swam for Step by Step School where she posted lifetime best times in the 100 and 200 free at the 2019 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) Nationals.

Top LCM times:

100 free – 1:05.76

200 free – 2:27.28

400 free – 5:21.67

Using SwimSwam’s swim time converter, her projected short course yards times would be:

100 free – 57.80

200 free – 2:09.80

500 free – 6:00.41

Bahr would have come the closest to finaling at the 2022 Sunshine State Conference Championships in the 100 back where her best time would have placed 29th. FIT’s highest placing finishers in the 100 back at that meet both graduated in 2022. They were Gabi Karosas who finished in 20th place and Emily Swigart who snagged 21st place with a time of 1:00.08. Sawhney’s projected best times also would have placed her outside finals last season. FIT’s strong mid-distance free group at last season’s championships was led by Nicole Rautemberg who claimed 6th place in both the 100 free and 200 free. She has also graduated.

Florida Tech women finished 7th out of 7 teams at the 2022 SSC Conference Championships under head coach David Dent. The Panthers had a record-breaking season which saw distance swimmer Sarah Brennan become the first All-American in their women’s program history at the Division II NCAA Championships.

Bahr and Sawhney join distance swimmers Emma Knick and Leah Fonnotto, and versatile sprinters Mina Lynch and Miranda Olhasso in Florida Tech’s class of 2026 verbal commitments.

