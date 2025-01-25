Florida State Wins Both Dual Meets vs Tampa, Tampa Swimmer Breaks Division II NCAA Record

Florida State vs Tampa

Tallahassee, FL

January 24, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores Women: #25 Florida State 196 — #4 Tampa 65 (DII) Men: #21 FSU 183 — #3 Tampa 79 (DII)



Florida State defeated Tampa at their senior day on Friday, winning 23 of the 28 events. The highlight of the meet, however, was sophomore Jacob Hamlin breaking the DII NCAA record in the 1000 freestyle.

Hamlin now owns the 500, 1000, and 1650 DII records, and is the clear favorite to win all three at the NCAA Championships in March.

He won the 1000 and 500 freestyle events against a more sprint-leaning FSU team. His 1000 free record time of 8:53.99 won the event by more than 20 seconds over 2nd place Diego Dulieu’s 9:16.14. Hamlin won the 500 by far less, swimming 4:20.96 in the event to touch less than a second ahead of FSU’s Yordan Yanchev.

Men’s Recap:

The Florida State men won almost all of the events, giving up victories in just three individuals, two of which went to Hamlin.

The Seminole men started the meet off with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Mason Herbet (21.15), Tommaso Baravelli (24.15), Michel Arkhangelskiy (20.40), and Sam Bork (19.42) went 1:25.12 to take the event by two seconds over their ‘B’ relay’s time of 1:27.41.

They accomplished a relay sweep, taking the 200 free relay with the team of Sam Bork (19.88), Michel Arkhangelskiy (19.09), Arjus Pavidi (19.97), and Jokubas Keblys (19.61) finishing in 1:18.55.

Freshman Logan Robinson took three individual event wins for FSU. He started with a win in the 200 butterfly, touching in 1:43.67. He went on to also win the 100 free, in 44.15, and the 100 fly in 47.66.

Junior Tommaso Baravelli swept the breaststroke events, swimming 53.48 to win the 100 and 1:56.03 to take the 200.

Yordan Yanchev (200 free- 1:34.83), Mason Herbet (100 back- 46.58), and Mathias Christensen (200 IM- 1:46.74) rounded out the event winners for FSU.

While Jacob Hamlin took the spotlight for his NCAA record and two event wins for Tampa, he was not the only Tampa man to win an event. Junior Tibor Tistan won the 50 free in 20.03. He came in over three tenths of a second ahead of FSU’s Sam Bork.

Tampa also had a few 2nd place finishes. Rafael Ponce De Leon went 1:35.80 to finish 2nd in the 200, and Owen McLaughlin was 2nd in the 100 fly at 48.16.

Women’s Recap:

The FSU women only gave up two individual events in their pursuit of victory, and they also swept the top three spots in nine different events.

They started the meet with a sweep of the top 3 spots in the 200 medley relay. Edith Jernstedt (25.67), Maddy Huggins (27.30), Jenny Halden (23.13), and Gloria Muzito (21.85) went 1:3795 to come in almost three seconds ahead of the FSU ‘B’ relay’s 1:40.67.

They also won took the top three spots in the 200 freestyle relay at the end of the meet with the ‘A’ team of Maryn McDade (23.27), Nika Steigerwald (22.95), Kiara Caamano (22.73), and Mary Hardman (22.92) swimming 1:31.87, coming in just two tenths ahead of their ‘B’.

Two of the FSU women won two individual events. Julia Mansson swept the women’s breaststroke events, winning the 100 in 1:01.28 and the 200 in 2:14.28. Gloria Muzito also won both of her individual events, taking the 50 free at 22.74 and the 100 at 49.49.

While nobody else won two individual events, three FSU event winners ended up in the top-3 in both. 1000 freestyler winner Julia Brzozowski went 10:01.88 to win the 1000, and she finished 3rd in the 500 to teammate Maysa Ratiu’s winning time of 4:55.16 with her 4:57.03.

Senior Maddy Huggins won the 200 IM with her time of 2:02.28, and she also picked up another top three finish, coming in at 1:49.85 in the 200 freestyle to touch in 3rd. Mika Heideyer won the event in 1:48.87 for the Seminoles

Fellow senior Edith Jernstedt won the 100 butterfly in 52.19, and she picked up a 2nd place finish in the 100 backstroke, swimming 54.13 to come in almost a second and a half behind freshman teammate Alice Velden and her winning time of 52.95

Tampa took two events each with different winners.

The 200 fly went to freshman Burlingtyn Bokos in 1:59.57. She also finished 3rd in the 200 IM, coming in at 2:04.30 to be the highest ranking Tampa swimmer.

Lindsey Louder, a sophomore, won Tampa’s other event, the 200 backstroke as the only swimmer sub-two minutes, coming in at 1:59.68.