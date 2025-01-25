Team Captain and Florida All-American Starts Specialty Coffee Company From Family Farm

Joaquin González Piňero, a senior swimmer at the University of Florida, recently dove into a new world: specialty coffee.

González Piňero, 22, started his coffee company, Musa Coffee, in November of 2024. Musa only uses beans grown directly on González Piňero’s family farm in Colombia, which he states “ensures the highest quality and a unique flavor profile that reflects the rich heritage of Colombian coffee.”

Musa Coffee’s website further defines exactly why they use single-source Colombian beans and the benefits it has on coffee flavor, breaking the process down into three simple components.

“Altitude- Our coffee is grown at over 6,000 ft (1800m) where the high altitude enhances its rich flavors.

Process- Musa coffee is washed, a process that highlights its vibrant acidity and clean, balanced profile.

Water- The purity of the water from our mountain is vital for every step of our coffee production.”

They currently have two types of medium roast coffee listed on their website. An 8 oz bag of “Wush Wush” coffee for $26.99, which is “floral in fragrance and aroma” and has notes of “cinnamon, pepper, and chamomile”. They also have a 16 oz bag of their “Citrico Caramelo” coffee for $24.99, which is described as having notes of “brown sugar, cream, and citrus”.

View this profile on Instagram Musa Coffee (@musacoffeeco) • Instagram photos and videos

González Piňero is a current team captain at Florida. He earned his first All-American 2nd team honor in the 400 IM at the 2024 NCAA Championships, placing 16th in the finals. His other accolades include being a 2024 CSCAA Scholar All-American, earning a spot on the 2023-24 SEC Academic Honor Roll, and selection to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023 and 2024. He has also competed internationally for Argentina, most recently at the 2023 Pan American Games.

He wants to highlight the journey from international athlete to college swimmer, to now entrepreneur and the fact that there is a diverse path of careers athletes can take after sports.