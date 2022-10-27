Florida State To ‘Paint it Pink’ on Friday vs. Georgia Tech

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will host the annual ‘Paint it Pink’ meet on Friday at 12 p.m., at the Morcom Aquatics Center against Georgia Tech.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a good Georgia Tech team,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “It’s ‘Paint it Pink’ and for us, we’ve had many of our athletes and families affected by breast cancer and other forms of cancer so it’s a little special for us to contribute to this campaign. We will be ready to swim fast and dive well on Friday.”

The teams will compete in 16 events including the 100s and 200s of each stroke in addition to the 50, 500, and 1000 free as well as the 200 IM. The meet will start with the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay will close the contest.

FSU will compete in 1-meter and 3-meter diving events simultaneously.

Live timing will be available through meet mobile.

Paint It Pink

Swimming and Diving will be the third FSU program to participate in the ‘Paint it Pink’ campaign, where FSU women’s athletics joins forces with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to benefit patients in the Walker Breast Program.

Shirt order forms can be found on Seminoles.com and two pink swim caps will be available in the online auction following the meet.

The Series

Florida State and Georgia Tech have faced each other every season since 2017.

The men hold the series lead 39-3 after winning the last three contests. The ladies are 16-2 with four wins in the last five meetings.

The Opponent

Georgia Tech defeated Emory, UNC-Wilmington, and Campbell this season. Both teams fell to Georgia at home (M 180-119, W 188-109) on Oct. 12.

The Jackets are led by diver Ruben Lechuga, who has been named the ACC Diver of the Week twice. In his last outing, Lechuga swept the diving events vs. Georgia and earlier this season, he set school records in both springboard events.

The Last Time Out

The Seminoles competed in two meets last weekend, first winning four meets on Friday, Oct. 21. The men’s team (1-1) defeated Florida Southern (192-69) and the women (3-1) were victorious over West Florida (224-73), North Florida (238.00), and FSC (232-59).

On Saturday, FSU fell to No. 7/15 Georgia in both meets (121-179, 123-176), however, Peter Varjasi and Edith Jernstedt turned in Morcom Aquatics Center Pool Records.

Varjasi lowered his mark that he set back in Nov. of 2020 (43.62) to 43.60 in the 100 free and Jernstedt posted a 1:58.06 in the 200 fly, eclipsing the standard she set in January (1:58.64).

