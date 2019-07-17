Fish Out Of Water: The SwimSwam Podcast – Episode 2 With Tina Andrew

The official SwimSwam podcast is back with its second episode: this time featuring a long-form interview with New York Breakers GM Tina Andrew.

Andrew is not only a co-owner and general manager for the New York-based franchise of the brand-new International Swimming League, she’s also the mother of Breakers star and U.S. National Teamer Michael Andrew.

In the second episode, the podcast continues to evolve, with John joined by SwimSwam writers Torrey Hart and Karl Ortegon as co-hosts.

Listen to John’s podcast here:

John Culhane is a professor of law and Co-Director of the Family Health Law & Policy Institute at Widener University Delaware Law School. Besides his work in education, he’s also a prolific author who has been a contributing writer for Slate Magazine, and whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the L.A. Times, the Miami Herald, the Huffington Post, Dissent Magazine, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Philadelphia City Paper, among others. He has been featured on a number of radio and television shows, including All Things Considered, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane, America Weekend, Press Play with Madeleine Brand, American Law Journal, Voice of America, Midday with Dan Rodricks, The Mitch Albom Show, and The Gil Gross Show.

John himself is a Masters’ swimmer, a self-described ‘swimming enthusiast,’ and was a captain of the men’s swim team at the College of William & Mary. He resides in Philadelphia with his husband and his twin daughters

Previous episodes: