Fish Out of Water: The SwimSwam Podcast – Episode 1

There are approximately 65 podcasts about serial killers. Lavar Burton has a podcast where he reads to not children, but adults. Podcast audio producers have launched their own podcasts, with their own audio producers, who have their own podcasts.

HOW CAN SWIMSWAM NOT HAVE A PODCAST?!

John Culhane has been a long-time contributor to the print version of SwimSwam Magazine, and earlier this year he presented us with a pitch for a podcast. The idea is to go beyond the news cycle, and dive deeper into the sport that we all love by interviewing the biggest names in swimming. And not just a post-race interview about splits and times, but a deep dive into the hottest topics of the day.

In the first episode of the new podcast, John chats with Olympic medalist Cody Miller, who won a gold medal as part of the American 400 medley relay and a bronze in the 100 breaststroke at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Listen to John’s podcast here:

John Culhane is a professor of law and Co-Director of the Family Health Law & Policy Institute at Widener University Delaware Law School. Besides his work in education, he’s also a prolific author who has been a contributing writer for Slate Magazine, and whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the L.A. Times, the Miami Herald, the Huffington Post, Dissent Magazine, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Philadelphia City Paper, among others. He has been featured on a number of radio and television shows, including All Things Considered, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane, America Weekend, Press Play with Madeleine Brand, American Law Journal, Voice of America, Midday with Dan Rodricks, The Mitch Albom Show, and The Gil Gross Show.

John himself is a Masters’ swimmer, a self-described ‘swimming enthusiast,’ and was a captain of the men’s swim team at the College of William & Mary. He resides in Philadelphia with his husband and his twin daughters