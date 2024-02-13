First Round of Tickets Now Available for 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials

The first round of tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials. The meet is set to take place at the Montreal Olympic Pool from May 13-19.

The public currently has the option of a three-day weekend or full 7-day event pass on the initial purchase menu. Single-day tickets are set to be available to the public in March.

Current prices, in Canadian dollars including associated tax/fees, are at $111.50 for weekend passes and $222 for full event passes. Back in 2021, prices were $125 for weekend and $249 for full event passes, roughly a 10 percent decrease into 2024 (10.8%).

Single-day tickets for 2021 Trials were sold at $49.

According to Swimming Canada, “clubs purchasing a minimum of 10 tickets for their group will be able to purchase at a rate of $16 per ticket. This discounted club rate can be unlocked using a promo code that will be distributed by the Provincial Sections directly to the clubs.”

“In a season of rising costs, rising ticket prices have been no exception. We wanted to make it more affordable for fans to watch Canada’s best swimmers, and maybe even inspire the next generation’s Olympic and Paralympic dreams,” said Swimming Canada Marketing Director Alan Raphael. “The Olympic and Paralympic Trials is our premier event of the quadrennial. We are excited to bring the Olympic Park facility to life so fans can have a first-class entertainment experience to watch all the action in the pool, as well as activations to connect with our sport and our athletes outside the pool.”

The Montreal Olympic Park Pool has a seating capacity of 3,012 (it could hold 10,000 in its original configuration for the 1976 Olympics).

On the other hand, the US Olympic Trials will run from June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The most recent US Trials ticket prices currently average at $224.70 for single-day passes, followed by $1,354.92 average for available full nine-day event passes. When applying full event US average prices to Canadian Trials, the converted $1,823.23 Canadian dollars are an 86.33% more than Canada’s full event pass. Even the US’s lowest available full event price of $639.51 Canadian dollars ($475.17 USD) is still over 65% higher than Canada’s 2024 Trials event.