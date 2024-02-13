Daily Swim Coach Workout #917

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD Nationa/Champ

Wednesday [1/24/24]

C2/W2

[17 RAA/36 MM]

Mindset/ Purposeful Practice/Teamwork

8×75 o=fr dpc ninja e=pr k-sc-dr @KIM

kick 20×25 o=ch e=pr (10: snork/board, 10 alt on bk/position) @:30 all fast!

4×100 fr snorks, paddles, flow count strokes@1:25

Stroke Groups

Breast

4x

4×25 drill @:35

3×50 (3-1,2-1,full Power DPC)@1:00

2×75 fr flow, Attack br Pullouts!!!@1:20

1×100

4×50 fr rebuild smooth @:55

[R1:25’s r-l mini kick in 11/100 as Front 200 blocks]

[R2: 25’s r-l hand speed/ 100 broken as 50 front 200, rest :10, 50 back 200 blocks]

[R3: 25’s goggle dr/ 100 broken traditional]

[R4: 25’s speed drill/ 100 broken :10@25’s]

4x

[10 squats, race 25 blocks, walk around]

3×100 wd

IM:

2x

4×25 dr fly @:30(r-l-mod worm-fly w fltr)

2×50 fly, Float front end IM@:55

4×25 dr bk@:30(r-l-dbl-touch top)

2×50 bk IM theme, bld k @:55

4×50 fly/bk, front IM, des 1-4,4-8@:50

4×25 br dr@:30(r-l-mini k 11-sep)

2×50 br IM theme attack long@1:00

4×25 dr fr@:30(r-l-TE-3tch)

2×50 fr back end IM@:50

1×200 strk/fr IM@3:00/3:10

100 rebuild

3×100 IM Des g1-3-5@1:50

sprints w breast

wd with time