Daily Swim Coach Workout #917

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD Nationa/Champ
Wednesday [1/24/24]
C2/W2
[17 RAA/36 MM]
Mindset/ Purposeful Practice/Teamwork
8×75 o=fr dpc ninja e=pr k-sc-dr @KIM
kick 20×25 o=ch e=pr (10: snork/board, 10 alt on bk/position) @:30 all fast!
4×100 fr snorks, paddles, flow count strokes@1:25
Stroke Groups
Breast
4x
4×25 drill @:35
3×50 (3-1,2-1,full Power DPC)@1:00
2×75 fr flow, Attack br Pullouts!!!@1:20
1×100
4×50 fr rebuild smooth @:55
[R1:25’s r-l mini kick in 11/100 as Front 200 blocks]
[R2: 25’s r-l hand speed/ 100 broken as 50 front 200, rest :10, 50 back 200 blocks]
[R3: 25’s goggle dr/ 100 broken traditional]
[R4: 25’s speed drill/ 100 broken :10@25’s]
4x
[10 squats, race 25 blocks, walk around]
3×100 wd
IM:
2x
4×25 dr fly @:30(r-l-mod worm-fly w fltr)
2×50 fly, Float front end IM@:55
4×25 dr bk@:30(r-l-dbl-touch top)
2×50 bk IM theme, bld k @:55
4×50 fly/bk, front IM, des 1-4,4-8@:50
4×25 br dr@:30(r-l-mini k 11-sep)
2×50 br IM theme attack long@1:00
4×25 dr fr@:30(r-l-TE-3tch)
2×50 fr back end IM@:50
1×200 strk/fr IM@3:00/3:10
100 rebuild
3×100 IM Des g1-3-5@1:50
sprints w breast
wd with time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
