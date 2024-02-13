Daily Swim Coach Workout #920

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Main Set ( The Three Fifty 7 Set) @ A2/ 40-50BBM / RPE 6
5x
3 x 75 Fr (3,5,7) @ 1:15 [Breathing]
3 x 75 Bk (3,5,7) @ 1:15 [UW Kicks off the wall]
3 x 75 Br (3,5,7) @ 1:15 [Kick to Pull ratio]
=3375 yards
Coach Notes
Free style done with 1 length breath every 3 then 2nd length at 5, with the 3rd every 7
Bk starts with 3 kicks off the wall, then a 5 then a 7on the last length
Br is 3 kicks 1 pull then 2 kicks one pull with the last length of the 75 being 7 kicks 1 pull
john weaver
Head Coach, Rochdale Aquabears
