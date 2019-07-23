FINA World Championships Day 3 Photo Vault

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
Here’s a collection of photos by Rafael Domeyko from Day 3 of the World Championships.
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Sun Yang – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
-
-
Adam Peaty – courtesy Rafael Domeyko
Leave a Reply