FINA Entry Lists Reveal Summer McIntosh’s World Championships Schedule

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s not a psych sheet, but FINA has uploaded the list of swimmers entered to race at 2022 World Championships. In addition to being able to filter by nation, you can also see the entrants per event.

15-year-old Summer McIntosh was slated to have one of the busiest schedules at the meet. She won the 200 free, 400 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Canadian Trials and because two swimmers didn’t hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 800 free, could have added that event to her lineup as well.

With the publication of the entry lists though, we get clarity on McIntosh’s focus in Budapest. She’s entered in the 400 free, the 200 fly, and the 400 IM, forgoing both the 200 and 800 free. That means that her individual event schedule will look like this, provided she finals in all three of her individual events:

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Prelims 400 Free – – 200 Fly – – – 400 IM Finals 400 Free Finals – – 200 Fly Semifinals 200 Fly Finals – – 400 IM Finals

Even though she has scratched the individual 200 free, she will still likely be used on Canada’s 4×200 freestyle relay. That event happens on Day 5, June 22nd. Even if Canada saves her for finals, but that will still give her a double that session with the finals of the 200 fly.

By scratching the individual 200 free, she avoids a double with finals of that event and the 200 fly semifinals. Heats of the 800 free fall on day 5, with finals on day 7, so unless she’s on the morning 4×200 free relay, there’s no direct conflict with any of her other events.

In the 400 free, McIntosh heads into Budapest with a 4:01.59, a lifetime best she clocked at Canadian Trials. That’s the third fastest time in the world this year, behind Ariarne Titmus (who won’t be at Worlds) and Katie Ledecky. McIntosh finished fourth in the event in Tokyo; this is her chance to catapult onto the podium and possibly get under the 4 minute barrier for the first time.

In Tokyo, McIntosh swam the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free and 800 free relay.

In the 200 fly and 400 IM, McIntosh comes in with the fastest time in the field, to the tune of 2:05.81 and 4:29.12, respectively. That 400 IM time is the highlight of her breakout year–in addition to being a lifetime best by 21 seconds and a new Canadian record, it makes her the third fastest performer all-time. She’s one of only five women to go under 4:30, and the only one to do it since 2016. With the 4:34.86 she swam at Canadian Trials a few weeks later, she holds the two fastest performances among Worlds entrants this year.

Her 2:05.81 is also a lifetime best and a new Canadian record. In the 200 fly, she’ll competing with a fully reloaded Tokyo podium of Zhang Yufei, Regan Smith, and Hali Flickinger that’s looking to keep her locked out of the medals, but she’s shown she’s more than capable of contending with them.