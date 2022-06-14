Tressie Polk Announces Commitment to NCAA DIII Piedmont University

Tressie Polk has announced her commitment to swim and study at NCAA Division III Piedmont University in the fall of 2022, becoming the first member of her family to attend college.

“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Piedmont University to continue my academic career as well as to continue my swim career for the next four years. I never thought I’d be able to say that I am the first in my immediate family to continue on to college. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far and encouraged me to continue both my academics and my sport. I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold. Go lions!!”

Polk competes for Pelicans Swim Club out of Canton, Georgia. Though she has not competed in a meet since late 2021 according to the USA Swimming database, she set best times at her most recent meet in the 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, and 200 IM.

Best Times SCY:

50 freestyle: 29.11

100 freestyle: 1:05.40

200 freestyle: 2:26.16

100 breaststroke: 1:24.60

100 butterfly: 1:13.33

200 IM: 2:41.19

When she arrives at Piedmont, she will have the potential to contribute in a wide variety of races. The 3rd year program only has 17 women on its roster, meaning that the addition of a versatile athlete like Polk is huge for the program. She would have ranked 4th on the roster in the 50 freestyle, 6th in the 100 freestyle, 4th in the 200 freestyle, 3rd in the 100 breaststroke, 4th in the 100 butterfly, and 3rd in the 200 IM, giving her the ability to contribute in multiple individual and relay events.

At the 2022 Independent South Championships, the Piedmont women finished 2nd overall out of 5 teams. Notably, every swimmer on their 10 person championship roster contributed points to the team’s overall finish, led by sophomore Gwyneth Thomas, who finished 2nd in the 50 freestyle (27.03), 100 backstroke (1:03.84), and 200 backstroke (2:20.11).

With her commitment, Polk joins Bella Jayleen, Madison Blankenship, Avonlea Kirby, Ali Schultz, Jenise Waithe, and Maggie Bishop in Piedmont’s class of 2026.