European Juniors Champion Steijn Louter Commits To Alabama For Fall 2025

Steijn Louter from the Netherlands has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Alabama beginning in fall 2025.

I am extremely excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Alabama 🐘. I would like to thank my staff, coaches, friends and especially my family ❤️ I would also like to thank the Alabama staff for this opportunity, we are going to make it special! ROLL TIDE

Louter swims for PSV out of Eindhoven. He has posted two best times this fall, with a 51.20 in the SCM 100 free as well as a 4:02.19 in the SCM 400 free.

He notably represented the Netherlands at 2023 European Juniors. There he captured the title in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:14.11. He also stood on the podium in the 100 breast, touching in a 1:01.94 for 2nd. He also made the final of the 50 breast as he finished 6th.

Louter’s best SCM times with SCY conversions are:

100 breast: 59.79 (53.86)

200 breast: 2:09.49 (1:56.65)

The Alabama men finished 7th out of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team was led by Charlie Hawke who finished 2nd in the 200 freestyle.

Based on his best converted times, Louter would already make an impact at the conference level. His 200 breast would have made the ‘B’ final while his 100 breast would have made the ‘C’ final. It is important to note that Texas has since joined the SEC. The Alabama men had 1 ‘A’ finalist and 1 ‘B’ finalist in the 100 breast and 2 ‘C’ finalists in the 200 breast.

Trey Sheils leads the team this season both breaststroke events this season for Alabama after swimming a 51.91 in the 100 and a 1:54.92 at midseason. Sheils is currently a graduate student this season so he will have graduated by the time Louter arrives.

Louter will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Caio Silva, David Mutter, Kayden Hedrick, Jonathan Hoole, and Goran Cindric.

