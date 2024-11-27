Australian Olympic Trials Qualifier Jade Garstang Commits To NC State For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jade Garstang of Holladay, Utah, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at NC State beginning in fall 2025. Garstang flipped her commitment from Arizona.

Garstang swims for Wasatch Front Fish Market in Salt Lake City. She is currently in her senior year at Skyline High School. This past April, Garstang swam numerous best times at Western Zones. She won the 200 backstroke in a 1:57.10, marking the first time she was under the 2:00 mark as well. She also earned wins in the 100 back (54.50) and 100 fly (54.08). Her 100 fly was an Utah LSC record.

Continuing her momentum into the summer, Garstang competed at Australian Trials in June. Her biggest swim came in the 200 back as she swam a personal best 2:18.46 to finish 23rd. She concluded her summer at the Summer Championships in Irvine, swimming a best time of a 1:04.27 in the 100 back.

Garstang has also had success at the high school level, winning UHSAA 5A Female Swimmer of the Meet as both a freshman and junior. She also has won the 100 back and 100 fly at the 5A State Championships in all three seasons so far.

Garstang’s best SCY times are:

100 back – 53.11

100 fly – 53.17

200 back – 1.57.10

200 fly – 2.01.44

200 IM – 2.02.92

The NC State women finished 3rd at 2024 ACCs, only 29 points behind 2nd place Louisville. The team was led by Katharine Berkoff, who has since graduated, as she captured the 100 backstroke title in a 48.70.

Based on her best times, Garstang has the potential to make an immediate impact upon her arrival. Her best time in the 100 back would have made the ACC ‘B’ final this past season while her 100 fly best time is on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals. Her 200 back would have made the ‘C’ final.

Garstang will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Lily King, Katie Lawrence, Sydney Holfelder, and Kathleen Turano.

