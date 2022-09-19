Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erin Gemmell Breaks Down 1:54 Split, Training with her Dad, and Making Paris 2024

Comments: 2

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 6x 2022 Jr Pan Pacific Champion, Erin Gemmell, to discuss her whirlwind summer. Gemmell started things at the 2022 US Trials with the goal of making the world champs team. After getting sick just weeks before the meet, she placed 7th in the 200 free final, just missing out on her first senior international team.
She then changed tracks and decided to focus on Jr Pan Pacific Championships, with stops at the Mare Nostrum Tour and US Nationals in Irvine in between. Gemmell discusses all these meets and how she was able to have success at them, highlighted by a 1:54.8 split on the 800 free relay (one of the fastest worldwide). 
MCH
1 hour ago

Missed question. Will she go to UT fall of ‘23 or wait until fall ‘24?

Steve Nolan
2 hours ago

I’m usually not one for feedback but you gotta ask what was so sketchy about Mare Nostrum!!

