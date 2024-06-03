Emory Gains Commitment From Winter Juniors Qualifier Michael Kaiser For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Kaiser of Bethesda, Maryland, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Emory University. Kaiser is set to graduate from Winston Churchill High School this spring, and will arrive in Atlanta for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Kaiser follows in the footsteps of his older sister Ali Kaiser, a breaststroker who will be a senior this fall. As for why he chose Emory, Kaiser told SwimSwam: “I really like the coaching staff and I’m excited to enroll in the elite academic programs”.

Kaiser is primarily a butterfly specialist, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100m & 200m fly. He recently wrapped up his short course season this spring at the NCSA Spring Championships, where he recorded his top finish in the 200 fly at 33rd. He stopped the clock at 1:49.75, which is a tenth under his previous best from earlier in the season, but nearly two seconds under the best time he came into this season with.

Just prior to NCSAs, Kaiser posted two top-eight finishes at the MPSSAA State Championship. He took 6th in the 100 breast (49.37) and 4th in the 100 fly (59.37), with both swims coming in less than second shy of his personal bests.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 51.24

100 fly – 49.47

200 fly – 1:49.75

This spring, Emory collected their 25th straight University Athletic Association (UAA) Championship title and 3rd consecutive NCAA Division III Championship title. Kaiser is in position to contribute at the conference level, as his best times in the 100 fly and 200 fly would have scored at UAAs this year.

Ryan Soh owned the team’s top time in the 100 fly this season with a 47.64, which he set en route to a 5th place finish at the NCAAs. Leading the 200 flyers was McKee Thorsen, who clocked a 1:46.45 at Emory’s annual dual meet with Georgia.

Kaiser is joined by Ben Pritchard, Zachary Spicer, Satya Agashiwala, Jack Teasley, Colin Zexter, Connor McHugh, Ryley Yoo, and Andrew Delzer.

