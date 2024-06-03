Futures Finalist Sydney Holfelder To Stay In-State With Commitment To NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Holfelder from Holly Springs, North Carolina has announced has commitment to stay in-state and continue her academic and athletic careers at NC State beginning in fall 2025.

“I chose NC State because I loved the team and the coaching staff, and I really felt like I found the perfect place for me to continue my athletic and academic career! I cant wait to be apart of the Wolfpack family”

Holfelder swims for TAC Titans out of Cary, NC which is about a 10-15 minute drive to the NC State campus. This past spring, Holfelder finished her SCY season at the TAC Titans Champ Meet. There she swam numerous best times including a 1:49.12 in the 200 free, 1:05.65 in the 200 breast, and a 2:01.80 in the 200 IM.

She also is finishing up her junior year at Apex Friendship High School. This past February, she was 4th in both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the North Carolina 4A State Championship. She swam to a best time in both events with a 50.60 in the 100 and a 1:49.30 in the 200.

Holfelder’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 50.60

200 free: 1:49.12

200 IM: 2:01.80

400 IM: 4:24.11

The NC State women finished 3rd at the 2024 ACC Championships before going on to finish t-9th at 2024 NCAAs. The team was led by fifth year Katharine Berkoff who captured the NCAA title in the 100 backstroke.

Based on her best times, Holfelder is just off of what it took to final at ACCs. With a year left of high school and the momentum from this past season, she still has time to improve upon her best times. It took a 49.77 in the 100 free, 1:47.31 in the 200 free, and a 1:59.23 in the 200 IM to make the ‘C’ final.

Holfelder will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Lily King and Katie Lawrence. Notably, King is the #11 ranked recruit in the class and also is a sprint freestyler with best times of a 48.21 in the 100 and a 1:45.51 in the 200.

