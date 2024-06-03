Futures Qualifier Lucas Caswell Announces Commitment To WashU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucas Caswell has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Washington University in Missouri. Caswell is a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he attends Skyline High School and trains year-round with Club Wolverine. Outside of the pool, Caswell is a contributing writer for SwimSwam.

“It is with great joy that I am able to announce my commitment to Washington University in St. Louis. I am beyond excited to become a member of the WashU swim family. Thank you to my parents & brothers. Thank you to Mo-Jo, Gunnar, Kent, Karl, Jim and all my coaches from Chippewa to CW and Skyline who have helped me get here. Thank you to my teammates, friends, and teachers. Finally, thank you to Coach Brad, I look forward to the next 4 years. Go bears!”

Caswell is a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He wrapped up his short course season this year at the MHSAA Boys Division 2 State Championships, where he secured a runner-up finish in the 100 fly (49.60) and a 3rd place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.82), with both swims marking new season bests.

More recently he shifted his focus to long course, beginning with Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis. His top event was the 100m fly, where he stopped the clock at 58.22 to narrowly miss his personal best from last summer. He also had a strong swim in the 200m breast, as he dropped over four seconds to post a personal best of 2:33.01.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 49.23

200 fly – 1:52.56

200 IM – 1:51.55

Under the direction of long-time head coach Brad Shively, the WashU men finished 5th out of 8 teams at the 2024 University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships. Caswell is a big addition for WashU, as his personal bests in the 200 IM and 100 fly would have earned him a spot in the B-final at this year’s meet.

Alex McCormick was the team’s top finisher in the 200 IM this year in 3rd (1:47.32), while Marco Minai and Ethan Feng took 10th (1:50.58) and 11th (1:50.63), respectively. In the 100 fly, Austin Bick led the way in 7th (48.74). Minai and Feng will still be on campus when Caswell arrives this fall.

With his commitment, Caswell joins Allan Chu, Ben Scott, Jack Sieckhaus, and Tom Bergin in WashU’s class of 2028.

