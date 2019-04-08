Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Egyptian National Champion Omar Ahmed Essa Receives 4-Year Doping Ban

Braden Keith
April 08th, 2019 News

Egyptian swimmer Omar Ahmed Essa has been given a 4-year suspension after testing positive in competition for 2 substances: Dromostanolone (Class S1.1a Anabolic Androgenic Steroids) and THC (Class S8 Cannabinoids).

The positive test came on November 26th, 2018 . His suspension is back-dated to February 20th, 2019 and he will once again be eligible for FINA-umbrella competition on February 19th, 2023.

The 22-year old swimmer represented his country at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, where he finished 40th in the 50 fly (24.63), 35th in the 100 fly (53.68), and swam on the country’s 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Essa lives and trains with Club Natacion Barcelona in Spain. His 100 fly from the 2015 World Championships is his best time in that event, and he’s been 24.29 in the 50 fly (in December of 2017). He’s also been a 50.43 in the 100 free.

The positive test came at the Egyptian National Championships, where he was 3rd-fastest in prelims of the 100 fly (55.34) before scratching the final on November 25th, and then won the 50 fly on November 26th (24.18) – the day of the positive test.

