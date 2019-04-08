Race Video: #KingKyle Puts Up 100 Free PB Of 47.48

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kyle Chalmers remains the only man under 48 seconds so far this season in the men’s 100m freestyle, hitting his 2nd sub-48 mark tonight while competing on day 2 of the 2019 Australian Championships. Although this meet is not the World Championships qualification meet, the warning shot still puts his competitor around the world on notice that #KingKyle is laser-focused on superior swimming towards Tokyo.

Kyle Chalmers with a seriously fast swim to take out the 100m Freestyle final – 47.48 😮@SwimmingAus | #CrownTheChamps pic.twitter.com/980N5fhYaV — 7Sport (@7SportAU) April 8, 2019

As originally reported:

On the heels of Matthew Wilson’s monster 2:07.16 swim in the men’s 200m breaststroke to become the 4th fastest performer of all-time, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers produced something special in the men’s 100m freestyle tonight.

Competing at his home pool on night 2 of the Australian National Championships, 20-year-old Chalmers cranked out an unbelievable 100m freestyle time of 47.48, beating his gold medal-winning time from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Chalmers’ time from Rio was 47.58, so he was faster by a tenth this evening.

Tonight the Marion swimmer split 23.08/24.40 to crush the field, with Cameron McEvoy hitting the wall well over half a second later in 49.07.

For Chalmers, his time represents the fastest in the world by a long shot, maintaining his post as the top dog in the world with his 2nd sub-48 second time of the year. His previous top mark of the season was the 47.89 produced at the NSW Championships.

Chalmers’ 47.48 outing this evening in South Australia now checks the lizard king and aspiring AFL player in as the 11th fastest performer of all-time, relegating American icon Michael Phelps to slot #12.