Dryland Swimming Workouts #8

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Many swimmers across the country have been posting their at-home workouts, and this one comes directly from power-couple (pun intended) Erika Brown and Alec Connolly, seniors at the University of Tennessee.

Warm Up:

3x

-50 jump ropes

-20e band leg press (10 side 10 back)

Leg Circuit:

3x

-4e over head squat

-8 goblet/sumo squat

-12 lateral lunge -10 squat jumps

Sprints

6x

-70 yard uphill sprints

Stretching

Core

-4×30 crunches

-50 russian twists