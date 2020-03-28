101 Year Old Masters WR Holder George Corones Dies of Natural Causes at 101

George Corones, an Australian masters swimmer, who made waves in 2018 for becoming the first 100+ year old to break 1:00 in the SCM 50 freestyle, died this morning of natural causes. Corones, a resident of Albany Creek, In Queensland, would’ve turned 102 years old on April 6th. Due to crowd restrictions put in place by the Australian government because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family live streamed the funeral service, which was held today. The video of the service will be made available in the near future.

Corones became a masters swimming icon in Australia for tearing up records in the more elevated age groups of masters swimming, and doing so by huge margins. He currently holds the short course 50 and 100 free world records for 94-99, and 100-104 year olds.

Corones’ swimming journey was fascinating. Born in 1918, he gave up swimming in the late 1930s, and didn’t re-enter the sport until he was 80 years old. Queensland Masters Swimming posted this message on Facebook yesterday:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Masters Swimming legend, George Corones. He left us on Sunday, sound of mind and peaceful. He was only a few weeks short of his 102nd birthday.

Vale, George, you were an inspiration to us all. Your stories of life and your passion for our community will always be remembered. George, you inspired people of all ages and your zest for life is one that we all wish to achieve.

For now, George’s family asks that you give them privacy. George will be laid to rest on Friday, 27 March 2020 at 10am. The family has arranged a live streaming of the service which will be available to watch for a month. MSQ will post the link when we have it and we will work toward a celebration of George’s life for all our community in future.

This is a particularly tough time in our community. Please reach out to each other, love each other, and let’s help each other get through these times. More will follow, but until then, MSQ offers heartfelt condolences to George’s family and friends as they say goodbye to a character of man that is special and meaningful to so many people.

Vale George, until we meet again.”