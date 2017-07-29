2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel answered a host of questions about various and sundry topics after his triple gold sessions on Day 7 of the 2017 World Championships. Here’s a few of the highlights:

About not swimming the 4×200 free relay Friday, despite finishing 6th in the 200 free at the US Trials…

Yes I was annoyed that I couldn’t look at the 800m. That would have been two nights in a row with three events. Too much. That’s not impossible but I am glad I didn’t. The best interest for team USA was not to swim it. I trust my coach on this.

The USA settled for a bronze in the 4×200 free relay, and there was some speculation that an on-fire Dressel may have been able to throw down something special and help the USA win. However, that would’ve been his third swim of the night and still would not have guaranteed the US gold. Instead, Dressel conserved his energy and won golds in the 50 free, 100 fly, and the 4×100 mixed free relay on Saturday.

Regarding Saturday’s triple…

After the medal ceremony, it is exciting when you have to run to another race. It is physically tiring and mental straining. You gotta take one swim at a time and recover fairly quickly.

Asked about his explosive start, that enables Dressel to pop up well ahead of his competition, he said…

Most of the start work comes from weight lifting. I am not doing anything specific and I don’t train this everyday. It comes naturally, from strength training. I try to be ahead in the start.

Dressel also tried to deflect some attention from himself, eschewing comparisons to Michael Phelps and talking about how the US is loaded with young talent across a number of events.

And while Dressel said he’s not thinking about Tokyo, instead preferring to focus on tomorrow’s races, Dressel did mention that he’s been studying while at worlds, with a college test coming up soon.