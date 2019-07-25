Dressel & Smoliga Help U.S. Surge To Top Of Overall Gwangju Medal Table

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through night 5 of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, the United States has taken back the lead in the overall medal table, thanks to a gold medal-winning performance by Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100m free and Olivia Smoliga‘s podium-topping outing in the women’s 50m back.

Dressel’s time of 46.96 falls just .05 shy of the World Record, but checks in as the fastest time ever in textile, as well as a new American Record. As for Smoliga, the former Georgia Bulldog set an American Record for herself, with her time of 27.33 slicing .10 off of her own former mark.

A pair of American women also did damage in the 200m fly, with Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot finishing with silver and bronze, while Chase Kalisz collected bronze in the men’s 200m IM.

The women’s 4x200m free relay also snagged silver in a time that would have set a new World Record, had the Australians not beaten them to the wall first to capture the win.

Speaking of Australia, besides the 4x200m freestyle gold medal and WR, Matt Wilson raced his way to the top seed in the men’s 200m breast, matching the WR in the process.

Overall Swimming Medal Table Through Day 5: